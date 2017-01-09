January 9, 2017: BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2017,” which is a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies that launched no earlier than 2014. To come up with this Top 20, BioSpace sorted companies into that age grouping.
January 9, 2017: Merrimack announced it was selling off some of its assets to France-based Ipsen for a deal that could hit $1.025B, refocusing its pipeline programs, and completing laying off 80 percent of its staff.
January 9, 2017: Takeda announced today that it is buying Cambridge, Mass.-based Ariad for about $5.2B. Takeda is acquiring all outstanding company shares for $24 per share in cash.
January 9, 2017: Amgen and Immatics, announced today that they would collaborate on a research and licensing program to develop next-generation, T-cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies for multiple cancers.