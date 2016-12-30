  • Breaking News

    Phase III Flop for Pfizer's Drug Partner Opko Health

    December 30, 2016: OPKO Health announced today that its Phase III clinical trial of long-acting human growth hormone product (hCH-CTP) in adults with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) failed to meet its primary endpoint.

  • Breaking News

    7 Juicy Acquisition Targets in Biopharma for 2017

    December 30, 2016: This year was not a banner year for mergers and acquisitions in the biopharma industry, at least not compared to 2014 and 2015. With the end of the year only a day away, analysts are looking at their crystal balls in anticipation of next year.

  • Breaking News

    FDA Approval of Aurobindo's Two Drugs Sends Stock Up

    December 30, 2016: Aurobindo Pharma recently received approval from the FDA for two of its generic drugs. The first was approval for a generic version of ziprasidone hydrochloride, which is marketed by Pfizer to treat schizophrenia and acute mania.

  • Breaking News

    Stem Cell Company Cellular Dynamics Expands and Relocates New Headquarters

    December 30, 2016: Nearly four months after Cellular Dynamics realigned its business units, the company announced it will leave Madison for a new 100,000 square foot facility in Verona, Wisc., a suburb of the capital city.

    • Search the Site:
     



    View Video Now


    • //-->