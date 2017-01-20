  • Breaking News

    New FDA Report Cites 22 Drugs That Passed Phase II But Crashed and Burned in Phase III

    January 20, 2017: The Trump administration has indicated plans to reform the FDA “to put greater focus on the need of patients for new and innovative medical products.”

    Who Might or Might Not Buy Regeneron, And Why

    January 20, 2017: Regeneron is often tossed around as a potential acquisition target, although those rumors had slowed over the last six months or so. But apparently they have resurfaced.

    Theranos' Last Defender Claims Federal Witch Hunt

    January 20, 2017: In what seems like a massive and tone-deaf case of denial, venture capitalist Tim Draper, in an interview with AXIOS, argues that Theranos and its founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes “is the victim of a witch hunt.”

    NIH Director to Keep Job Under Trump

    January 20, 2017: As Congressional hearings over Trump cabinet positions continue, and speculation continues over potential nominees to head the FDA, the NIH report that Francis Collins will remain its director, at least temporarily.

