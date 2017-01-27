  • Breaking News

    How BMS Went From Potential Mega-Acquirer to Vulnerable Mega-Target

    January 27, 2017: For pharma watchers, it’s no secret that BMS has stumbled—quite a bit. Since Jan. 10, shares of BMS have lost about 15 percent and $50B in market cap. This week the company slashed its earnings projections for 2017.

    FDA Lashes Out at Jazz Pharma CMO for Continued Regulatory Violations

    January 27, 2017: The FDA issued a warning letter to Porton Biopharma for continued regulatory violations in the manufacturing process, particularly a leukemia drug made for Jazz Pharma.

    Meet the 29-Year-Old Man Who Just Launched Biotech Startup Advanced Modular Instruments

    January 27, 2017: What do you do when you’re a 29-year-old graduate student holding six patents. Start a company, of course. Meet Tony Hoang, founder officer of Advanced Modular Instruments (AMI).

    Ariad Stays Mum on Layoffs After Takeda's $5.2B Takeover

    January 27, 2017: Takeda recently acquired Ariad for $5.2B. Employees of the company, naturally, are concerned about possible layoffs, but for the most part Takeda has kept quiet on its severance plans.

