January 25, 2017: No one can really predict the future of healthcare, but Keith Speights and George Budwell take a look at two biopharma companies they feel are going to have the biggest impact in the upcoming years.
January 25, 2017: A $100M partnership deal to acquire 300 million base pairs of DNA with Ginkgo Bioworks was the beginning of the end for Cambridge, Mass.-based Gen9. Last week, Gingko Bioworks acquired Gen9 for an undisclosed amount of cash and stock options.
January 25, 2017: Well, here we are, just a few days into the Trump presidency, and the relationship between the life sciences industry and the Oval Office is uneasy at best. On January 11,Trump called the drug industry "disastrous," and said it was "getting away with murder."
January 25, 2017: Juno’s stock got jittery over the last few days, but there wasn’t any obvious news linked to it. CNA Finance did some digging, and found that it was social media rumors of a potential acquisition that likely caused the movement.