February 1, 2017: Amgen is getting ready to go on a hiring spree. During a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, CEO Robert Bradway told the president the company will be hiring 1,600 people across the U.S. this year.
February 1, 2017: Eli Lilly has closed off another avenue for solanezumab, it’s once promising experimental therapy for Alzheimer’s disease.
February 1, 2017: Galena Biopharma is on the lookout for a new CEO after Mark W. Schwartz stepped down amid a civil and criminal probe related to the company’s marketing of its opioid Abstral (fentanyl).
February 1, 2017: As part of its shift to become a “digital industrial company,” GE announced it had laid off anywhere from “several dozen” to 160 researchers at its GE Global Research Center in NY.