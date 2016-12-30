December 30, 2016: OPKO Health announced today that its Phase III clinical trial of long-acting human growth hormone product (hCH-CTP) in adults with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) failed to meet its primary endpoint.
December 30, 2016: This year was not a banner year for mergers and acquisitions in the biopharma industry, at least not compared to 2014 and 2015. With the end of the year only a day away, analysts are looking at their crystal balls in anticipation of next year.
December 30, 2016: Aurobindo Pharma recently received approval from the FDA for two of its generic drugs. The first was approval for a generic version of ziprasidone hydrochloride, which is marketed by Pfizer to treat schizophrenia and acute mania.
December 30, 2016: Nearly four months after Cellular Dynamics realigned its business units, the company announced it will leave Madison for a new 100,000 square foot facility in Verona, Wisc., a suburb of the capital city.