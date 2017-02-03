February 3, 2017: Fourth-quarter earnings calls are an opportunity for companies to flout their successes and, if possible, underplay their failures. For example, in Pfizer’s recent annual report, the only mention that it had killed three pipeline programs was an additional tab on its clinical trials update section at the bottom of the report.
February 3, 2017: Prolific biotech fundraiser Vivek Ramaswamy, CEO of Axovant, snagged $55M from Hercules Capital as part of a debt financing agreement.
February 3, 2017: During a meeting with President Donald Trump, Amgen CEO Robert Bradway announced the company intended to hire approximately 1,600 employees. But, what kind of jobs will they be.
February 3, 2017: Amgen has been notoriously disciplined when it comes to acquisitions. It set a $10B deal cap and stuck to it. But at its fourth-quarter conference call, the company indicated that it had plenty of cash and planned on spending it.