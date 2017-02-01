  • Breaking News

    Amgen CEO Tells Trump the Company Plans to Hire 1,600 Employees

    February 1, 2017: Amgen is getting ready to go on a hiring spree. During a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, CEO Robert Bradway told the president the company will be hiring 1,600 people across the U.S. this year.

    Eli Lilly Washes Its Hands of Another Phase 3 Study After the Failure of Solanezumab

    February 1, 2017: Eli Lilly has closed off another avenue for solanezumab, it’s once promising experimental therapy for Alzheimer’s disease.

    Bay Area's Galena Biopharma CEO Steps Down, Effective Immediately

    February 1, 2017: Galena Biopharma is on the lookout for a new CEO after Mark W. Schwartz stepped down amid a civil and criminal probe related to the company’s marketing of its opioid Abstral (fentanyl).

    As Part of Digital Industrial Evolution, GE Corp. Lays Off an Undisclosed Number of Scientists in New York

    February 1, 2017: As part of its shift to become a “digital industrial company,” GE announced it had laid off anywhere from “several dozen” to 160 researchers at its GE Global Research Center in NY.

