January 16, 2017: Bitcoin entrepreneur and close Peter Thiel associate Balaji Srinivasan has long enjoyed taking to Twitter to poke the FDA for being too slow at approving new therapies.
January 16, 2017: The man billed as the world’s richest doctor, Patrick Soon-Shiong, who is also theCEO of NantKwest, could be on President-elect Donald Trump’s short list as head of the NIH.
January 16, 2017: Michael Johnson is the CEO and cofounder of a biotech company, Visikol. Johnson, age 27, was recently recognized by Forbes in its “30 Under 30” in science.
January 16, 2017: OvaScience does not want to lose another top-flight executive. The company reportedly offered its CFO a $100,000 bonus to remain with the company, The Boston Business Journal reported this morning.