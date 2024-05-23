SUBSCRIBE
Job Trends
Report: 2024 Job Market Trends, H2 Update
This report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook for the remainder of 2024.
July 24, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: The Resilience Cincinnati facility, which handles fill/finish and device assembly and packaging
Employer Resources
With Latest Expansion in Ohio, Resilience Can Best Serve Partners and Patients
June 27, 2024
5 min read
BioSpace Insights Staff
Employer Resources
Embracing Inclusivity: How Biopharmas Connect With LGBTQ+ Employees
June 5, 2024
6 min read
Angela Gabriel
Employer Resources
DEIB Evolves As Criticism, Changing Attitudes Continue
May 8, 2024
6 min read
Angela Gabriel
Employer Resources
Webinar: The Future of DEIB
May 8, 2024
5 min read
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Report: The State of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in Life Sciences
May 6, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Career Advice
Why Biopharma Companies Avoid Hiring People Who Need Visas
April 23, 2024
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
Labor Market Trends
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Earnings
Despite Layoff Announcements, Novartis Beats Q2 Expectations
Novartis’ second-quarter earnings, announced Thursday, show strong performance of its blockbuster drugs, prompting the company to raise its year-end guidance.
July 18, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Illustration with lab materials and text
Job Trends
2024 Q2 Job Market Report: More People Competing for Fewer Job Openings
For the second quarter of 2024, there were 25% fewer jobs posted live on BioSpace compared to the same quarter of 2023. The year-over-year job response rate rose from 14.6% to 15.3%.
July 11, 2024
3 min read
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: A scale balancing cash with employee nee
Employer Resources
In an Evolving Market, HR Leaders Balance Business Needs with Employee Engagement
BioSpace spoke to HR leaders about how they have been supporting companies navigating a challenging economy while meeting the needs of the workforces they support.
March 21, 2024
7 min read
Chantal Dresner
Pictured: Silhouettes of people on report cover
DEIB
Report: The State of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in Life Sciences
BioSpace’s third report on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in life sciences examines dramatic shifts in attitude around diversity initiatives.
May 6, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
DEIB
Report: Supporting Employee Resource Groups
BioSpace has created guidelines on how biopharma organizations, large and small, can effectively support employee resource groups (ERGs), encouraging both their creation and ongoing participation.
August 21, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
DEIB
Report: Connecting the Dots: DEI Strategies & Benchmarking
In the final instalment of our Diversity in Life Sciences series, BioSpace provides life sciences organizations with practical solutions and benchmarking data to strengthen their DEI initiatives.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
DEIB
Report: The Multigenerational Workplace
How does age affect employees’ experiences in the workplace? This report examines the intersection of age along with gender and other demographics.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Compensation Benchmarking
Report: 2024 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends
BioSpace’s 2024 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.
March 18, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
RECRUITING
Download BioSpace's free report: Recruiting with A
Employer Resources
Report: Recruiting with AI: Trends and Challenges in Life Sciences
BioSpace surveyed life sciences employers to understand attitudes and current trends on AI usage in recruiting. This report explores the benefits of using AI tools in recruitment and provides practical recommendations for HR and talent acquisition professionals to leverage AI effectively. Concurrently, this report highlights the challenges and risks of using these tools without critical thought and intention.
September 20, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: How to Build a Strong Employer Brand
If people are your greatest asset, it is imperative that your organization maintains a positive employer brand presence and talent pipeline. This report covers how you can build a strong employer brand with prospective employees, current employees - and former employees.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: How to Attract and Retain Talent
As competition for life sciences talent peaks, BioSpace has undertaken research to determine what employers can do to ensure they don’t lose out on talent they actually want to hire and retain.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: How to Maximize Employee Retention
In challenging conditions, how can employers optimize the employee experience to retain their top talent and make the most of their current teams?
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Talent Acquisition Turns Introspective in a Cooler Market, and Other Things We Learned at LEAP TA: Life Sciences
Life sciences talent acquisition teams are examining internal processes and thinking critically about their employer value proposition as they prepare for innovation and market swings.
October 17, 2023
5 min read
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Webinar: Recruiting Strategies for 2022: Winning Biopharma’s Struggle for Talent
In BioSpace’s latest webinar, we covered topics including proactive recruitment strategies, remote hiring, compensation negotiating and employee retention.
October 6, 2023
2 min read
Chantal Dresner
Nicole Bean for BioSpace
Job Trends
BioSpace Announces 2024 Best Places to Work in Biopharma
BioSpace has published its annual 2024 Best Places to Work list.
November 7, 2023
1 min read
Chantal Dresner
WEBINARS
Employer Resources
Webinar: The Future of DEIB
This discussion features DEIB leaders from California Life Sciences, MassBio, Eli Lilly and Takeda. We explore changing attitudes in the life sciences workforce, if organizations are adjusting either their DEIB or communication strategies, and how evolving philosophies around DEIB are impacting human resources and talent acquisition activities.
May 8, 2024
5 min read
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Webinar: Building a Culture of Inclusion
October 6, 2023
6 min read
Employer Resources
Webinar: Recruiting Strategies for 2022: Winning Biopharma’s Struggle for Talent
October 6, 2023
2 min read
Employer Resources
Webinar: The New Hybrid Workplace: Creating Fair Policies
October 6, 2023
4 min read
Press Releases
DiaMedica Therapeutics Releases Preeclampsia White Paper and Announces Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DM199 (Rinvecalinase Alfa) for the Treatment of Preeclampsia
July 11, 2024
10 min read