Navigating Funding Freezes and AI Frontiers

June 20, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis discusses key themes from BIO and DIA, including the funding environment, with Rich Daly, CEO of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Peter Ronco, CEO of Emmes Corporation, and Phil Vanek, founder of Redline Bio Advisors.

Lori Ellis, head of insights at BioSpace, discusses some of the recent events and topics that are buzzing around BIO and DIA in 2025 with Rich Daly, CEO of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Peter Ronco, CEO of Emmes Corporation, and Phil Vanek, founder of Redline Bio Advisors. They address funding, the partnering market, AI, and also the recent FDA and CGT roundtable discussion.

Host

⁠Lori Ellis⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠⁠Peter Ronco⁠⁠⁠, CEO, Emmes

⁠⁠Phil Vanek⁠⁠⁠, Founder, Redline Bio Advisors; Chief Commercial Officer, ISCT; Entrepreneur in Residence, Georgetown University School of Medicine

⁠Richard Daly⁠, President & Chief Executive Officer, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
