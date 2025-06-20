Navigating Funding Freezes and AI Frontiers

> Listen on Spotify

Lori Ellis, head of insights at BioSpace, discusses some of the recent events and topics that are buzzing around BIO and DIA in 2025 with Rich Daly, CEO of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Peter Ronco, CEO of Emmes Corporation, and Phil Vanek, founder of Redline Bio Advisors. They address funding, the partnering market, AI, and also the recent FDA and CGT roundtable discussion.

Host

⁠Lori Ellis⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠⁠Peter Ronco⁠⁠⁠, CEO, Emmes

⁠⁠Phil Vanek⁠⁠⁠, Founder, Redline Bio Advisors; Chief Commercial Officer, ISCT; Entrepreneur in Residence, Georgetown University School of Medicine

⁠Richard Daly⁠, President & Chief Executive Officer, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

