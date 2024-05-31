SUBMITTING PITCHES

News: For breaking news announcements, please email News Editor Greg Slabodkin at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com.

Features: For freelancers with ideas for reported features focusing on current events or trends in the biopharma industry, please email Managing Editor Jef Akst at jef.akst@biospace.com. Please be sure to include details about the story focus, why it’s timely now and the context/background of related activity in the space. If you are new to writing for BioSpace, please include your resume and links to a few clips of your journalistic work in the biopharma space. We will typically respond to pitches of interest within 24 hours.

Opinions: For contributed opinion pieces from industry experts, please email Managing Editor Jef Akst at jef.akst@biospace.com. These should present a strong and supported position about an event or ongoing trend in the biopharma industry. Articles should be nonpromotional and fewer than 1,000 words. The author should introduce him- or herself and their expertise/perspective on the issue at hand, while disclosing all relevant conflicts of interest.

SUBMITTING PRESS RELEASES

To submit a press release for publication on our site, please upload your request along with your news release at this link for a nonrefundable fee of $50. The BioSpace team will review your content, and announcements that are relevant to our life sciences industry audience will be approved and posted. Please keep in mind that not all press releases will be approved. If you have questions about a submitted press release, please contact prsubmit@biospace.com.

EDITORIAL POLICIES

The topics covered in BioSpace news articles are selected by the editorial team independent of client input. Job ads pertaining to the companies mentioned are often inserted within stories by BioSpace staff at the time of publication.

The editors at BioSpace strive for accuracy in every article we publish, but mistakes do happen. If a story contains a factual error, we will correct it and post a dated correction, clarification, or editor’s note at the bottom. If you detect an error in one of our articles, please email Managing Editor Jef Akst at jef.akst@biospace.com. Corrections are made at the discretion of BioSpace’s editorial team.

In some instances, BioSpace uses generative AI for creative editorial imagery. Images generated with AI will be indicated with a † next to the artist name in the image credit.

EDITORIAL QUESTIONS

For other editorial inquiries, write to Managing Editor Jef Akst at jef.akst@biospace.com.

ADVERTISING ENQUIRIES

If you are interested in advertising options on BioSpace please contact our sales team here.

OTHER ENQUIRIES

For other questions, please contact support@biospace.com.

