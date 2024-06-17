SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Beach

San Diego and Southern California

The Biotech Beach Hotbed includes San Diego, Los Angeles and the surrounding (Torrey Pines, Thousand Oaks) regions of Southern California.

SoCal is well-known for its sprawling beaches and picture-perfect weather, but the region also boasts some of bioscience’s top organizations including global leaders and start-ups.

California is a dominant force in the life sciences sector, hosting global leaders and start-ups alike and is a center for cutting-edge science and medicine. Major research universities in southern California, including California Institute of Technology (Caltech), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and University of Southern California contribute to the success of Biotech Beach as an innovation and research hub.

Biotech Beach is also home to industry membership associations including Biocom California, which is headquartered in San Diego.

In the last year, California’s life sciences sector produced $472 billion and supported more than a million jobs. Though funding and hiring have slowed across the life sciences industry, job postings in Biotech Beach remained robust throughout the year.

NEWS FROM BIOTECH BEACH
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
Gene therapy
BioMarin Narrows Roctavian Efforts to U.S., Germany, Italy as Sales Stagnate
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FEATURED COMPANIES
AbbVie
Amgen
Dermavant Sciences Inc.
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy Heads to FDA After Adcomm Setback
While an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against approving the psychedelic therapy, experts suggest it may still have a chance.
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Business people holding a meeting in a conference room
Earnings
Vir Lays Off 25% of Staff, Abandons Most Virus Work and Pivots to Cancer in Sanofi Deal
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
MORE COMPANIES IN BIOTECH BEACH
A2 Biotherapeutics
AnaptysBio, Inc.
Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.
Avid Bioservices, Inc.
California Life Sciences Association
Capsida Biotherapeutics
Element Biosciences
Eli Lilly and Company
Neogene Therapeutics
Nitto BioPharma Inc.
PharmaLogics Recruiting
Illustration showing a hand holding binoculars against a green background
Job Trends
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sangamo's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Despite Late-Stage Hemophilia Win, Sangamo Remains in Do-or-Die Situation
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Doctor holding an endoscope in preparation for a colonoscopy.
Inflammatory bowel disease
Ventyx Ends Development of TYK2 Inhibitor After Phase II Flop in Crohn’s Disease
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Deals
Boehringer Buys Nerio Therapeutics for $1.3B to Boost Immuno-Oncology Pipeline
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
MORE COMPANIES IN BIOTECH BEACH
ADARx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Autobahn Therapeutics
Avidity Biosciences
Eitr Biologics
Eledon Pharmaceuticals
enVVeno Medical
Equillium, Inc.
Kate Therapeutics
Kumquat Biosciences
Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Lundbeck
Mirador Therapeutics, Inc.
Pathos
Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Resilience
Telesis Bio
Terray Therapeutics
Tr1x Bio
