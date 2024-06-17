The Biotech Beach Hotbed includes San Diego, Los Angeles and the surrounding (Torrey Pines, Thousand Oaks) regions of Southern California.

SoCal is well-known for its sprawling beaches and picture-perfect weather, but the region also boasts some of bioscience’s top organizations including global leaders and start-ups.

California is a dominant force in the life sciences sector, hosting global leaders and start-ups alike and is a center for cutting-edge science and medicine. Major research universities in southern California, including California Institute of Technology (Caltech), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and University of Southern California contribute to the success of Biotech Beach as an innovation and research hub.

Biotech Beach is also home to industry membership associations including Biocom California, which is headquartered in San Diego.

In the last year, California’s life sciences sector produced $472 billion and supported more than a million jobs. Though funding and hiring have slowed across the life sciences industry, job postings in Biotech Beach remained robust throughout the year.