Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Map of NextGen Class of 2024/BioSpace
NextGen Class of 2024
Who are the top life science start-ups to watch in 2024?
See who made the list
Where are the best places to work in the life sciences?

BioSpace’s annual Best Places to Work list demonstrates a company’s desirability in the recruitment marketplace. Each organization’s merits are considered with particular emphasis on culture, career growth and development opportunities, leadership and innovation. The list includes 60 employers with U.S. operations based on the votes and ratings of thousands of life science community members, with 30 ranked in large and small employer categories respectively.

VIEW WINNERS
Pictured: The new Moderna headquarters features an atrium that reaches the full height of the six-floor building
Business
Best Places to Work Winner, Moderna, Moves Cambridge Employees Into New Headquarters
The new Cambridge, Mass.–based facility is about 460,000 square feet. Labs occupy nearly 50% of the space.
April 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
