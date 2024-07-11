Cardiovascular disease
With the late-stage win, Bayer announced Monday that it plans to talk to regulators about seeking approval in an indication that is central to its $3 billion-plus peak sales forecast.
Eli Lilly on Thursday released late-stage data showing a 38% reduction in the risk of heart failure outcomes, as it plays catch-up with Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide which won the FDA’s cardio nod in March.
The FDA has four big events in the coming two weeks, including an advisory panel meeting for an ultra-rare disease.
While type 2 diabetes and obesity are the primary conditions currently treated with blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly aim to enter additional markets.
Backed by Bain Capital, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals will use the Series B funds to advance two assets for heart failure and other cardiovascular conditions.
Preliminary data from a late-stage trial of Alnylam’s RNAi therapy for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy appear strong but details expected later this summer are critical.
Alnylam’s Amvuttra reduced the risk of all-cause death or recurrent cardiovascular events by at least 28% in patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, the company announced Monday.
Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy elicited greater weight loss in women than in men with heart failure, according to data presented Sunday at the American Diabetes Association’s 2024 Scientific Sessions.
Additional analyses from BridgeBio Pharma’s late-stage study show the oral drug candidate improved clinical outcomes in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy patients.
AstraZeneca on Wednesday unveiled Phase I results for its PCSK9 inhibitor, acquired from Dogma Therapeutics in 2020, which when combined with a statin reduced LDL-C levels in patients with high “bad” cholesterol.
Cytokinetics released data Monday on aficamten, an oral small molecule inhibitor of cardiac myosin, showing it significantly boosted exercise capacity in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
The Italian pharma will gain access to Gossamer Bio’s candidate seralutinib, which reached its primary endpoint in a Phase II pulmonary arterial hypertension trial in 2022 and started a Phase III study last year.
Sanofi is dropping its Sjögren’s syndrome candidate due to disappointing Phase II efficacy data, while AstraZeneca is stopping work on some early-stage assets amid a portfolio reprioritization.
A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that the FDA’s recent approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people with cardiovascular disease will open Medicare coverage to one in four beneficiaries with obesity.
On the heels of a Phase IIb win, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ plozasiran could fulfill a critical unmet need in dyslipidemia treatment bringing in $707 million in sales by 2032, according to data analytics firm GlobalData.
