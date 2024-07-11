SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
With the late-stage win, Bayer announced Monday that it plans to talk to regulators about seeking approval in an indication that is central to its $3 billion-plus peak sales forecast.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Lilly's Institute for Genetic Medicine building in Boston
Cardiovascular disease
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Clears Phase III Cardiovascular Study on Heels of Novo
Eli Lilly on Thursday released late-stage data showing a 38% reduction in the risk of heart failure outcomes, as it plays catch-up with Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide which won the FDA’s cardio nod in March.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Adaptimmune, Zevra, Lykos and scPharma
The FDA has four big events in the coming two weeks, including an advisory panel meeting for an ultra-rare disease.
July 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration depicting a heart, a kidney, and GLP-1 agonist injection pens
GLP-1
Beyond Weight Loss: Novo and Lilly Look to Expand Their GLP-1 Pipelines
While type 2 diabetes and obesity are the primary conditions currently treated with blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly aim to enter additional markets.

July 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Grant Playter
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Business
Cardurion Raises $260M to Advance Cardiovascular Assets
Backed by Bain Capital, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals will use the Series B funds to advance two assets for heart failure and other cardiovascular conditions.
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured (from left): Pfizer and Alnylam signs/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Cardiovascular Disease
Alnylam Could Challenge Pfizer in ATTR-CM But Experts Want Full Data
Preliminary data from a late-stage trial of Alnylam’s RNAi therapy for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy appear strong but details expected later this summer are critical.

July 10, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Alnylam's headquarters building in Massachusetts
Drug Development
Alnylam Aces Phase III Cardio Trial, Eyes Label Expansion for RNAi Therapy
Alnylam’s Amvuttra reduced the risk of all-cause death or recurrent cardiovascular events by at least 28% in patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, the company announced Monday.
June 24, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sep 17, 2020 Fremont / CA / USA - Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley; Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company
Drug Development
Novo’s Wegovy Shows Stronger Weight-Loss Effects in Women Than Men: Study
Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy elicited greater weight loss in women than in men with heart failure, according to data presented Sunday at the American Diabetes Association’s 2024 Scientific Sessions.
June 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Doctor points to a heart ultrasound/iSto
Drug Development
BridgeBio Builds on Positive Phase III Data for Acoramidis in ATTR-CM
Additional analyses from BridgeBio Pharma’s late-stage study show the oral drug candidate improved clinical outcomes in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy patients.
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: AstraZeneca's production plant in Sweden
Drug Development
AstraZeneca Touts Early-Stage Results for Oral PCSK9 Inhibitor
AstraZeneca on Wednesday unveiled Phase I results for its PCSK9 inhibitor, acquired from Dogma Therapeutics in 2020, which when combined with a statin reduced LDL-C levels in patients with high “bad” cholesterol.
May 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Ultrasound machine showing a heart scan
Drug Development
Cytokinetics’ Phase III Data Sets Up Cardiomyopathy Challenge to BMS
Cytokinetics released data Monday on aficamten, an oral small molecule inhibitor of cardiac myosin, showing it significantly boosted exercise capacity in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
May 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Business
Chiesi Inks Potential $486M Deal with Gossamer Bio for Blood Pressure Treatment
The Italian pharma will gain access to Gossamer Bio’s candidate seralutinib, which reached its primary endpoint in a Phase II pulmonary arterial hypertension trial in 2022 and started a Phase III study last year.
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Sanofi US headquarters in Bridgewater, N
Business
Sanofi and AstraZeneca Scrap Several Early-Stage Programs in Q1
Sanofi is dropping its Sjögren’s syndrome candidate due to disappointing Phase II efficacy data, while AstraZeneca is stopping work on some early-stage assets amid a portfolio reprioritization.
April 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man prepares his GLP-1 receptor agonist injection
Policy
Wegovy’s New Heart Indication to Expand Medicare Coverage for 3.6M Beneficiaries: KFF
A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that the FDA’s recent approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people with cardiovascular disease will open Medicare coverage to one in four beneficiaries with obesity.
April 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Gloved hand holding a collection tube for a triglyceride test
Drug Development
Arrowhead’s Plozasiran Poised for Dyslipidemia Market, $700M in Sales by 2032: GlobalData
On the heels of a Phase IIb win, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ plozasiran could fulfill a critical unmet need in dyslipidemia treatment bringing in $707 million in sales by 2032, according to data analytics firm GlobalData.
April 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
