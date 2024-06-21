Cell and Gene Therapy

SUBSCRIBE
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Sarepta Seeks to Strengthen Elevidys’ Case With Data in Older Kids
Since Elevidys’ accelerated approval in 2023, experts have been clamoring for more data, particularly in older and non-ambulatory children. New results, presented Friday, show mobility improvements in 8- to 9-year-old patients after one year of follow-up.
May 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vector of a woman holds her hand near ear and listens carefully isolated on blue background
RNA editing
Lilly Makes $1.3B RNA Editing Bet With Rznomics to Build Out Hearing Loss Pipeline
Lilly will use Rznomics’ proprietary ribozyme technology to develop RNA editing therapies for congenital hearing loss.
May 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Halftone hands shake coins out of paper money. Modern collage. Concept of inflation, bankruptcy, poverty. Financial difficulties
Deals
Bluebird’s Private Equity Buyout Boosts Upfront Cash for Shareholders
After warnings that the dragged-out process was putting the cell therapy company at risk of bankruptcy, bluebird bio now has a new deal to offer shareholders.
May 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Businessman on a crossroad. Man choosing career. Searching of right path. Decision and brainstorming concept. Flat vector illustration.
C-suite
Galapagos Takes Dramatic U-Turn, Ditching Spinout Plan, Cell Therapy and CEO Stoffels
It’s another wild twist in the story of Galapagos, a company that has been around for more than 25 years but has yet to get a therapy approved.
May 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Contemporary art collage. Businessman standing under heavy pressure. Working conditions. Concept of struggle, failure, success, competition, motivation, concentration, crisis, fear Copy space for ad
Cell therapy
Vor Bio Looks for Exit in Challenging Funding Environment; Lays Off 95% of Staff
The cell engineering company, co-founded by oncologist and writer Siddhartha Mukherjee, does not see a path forward for its pipeline of early-stage cell therapies for two different types of cancer.
May 8, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Computational Biology - The Study of Biological Systems Through Computational Techniques and Modeling - Conceptual Illustration
Gene therapy
CRISPR’s Casgevy on the Rise With More Gene Therapy Proof of Concept To Come in 2025
CRISPR Therapeutics’ partner Vertex reported that more than 65 treatment centers have been activated for the gene therapy Casgevy. While Vertex handles the market, CRISPR has been focused on its clinical program.
May 7, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Trump’s US Manufacturing Push, New Vaccine Policy, Novo’s Weight Loss Pill up for FDA Review
A new executive order aims to smooth the path for getting U.S. manufacturing facilities up and running; HHS says it will require placebo-controlled trials for all vaccine approvals; tariff threats hit BioNTech; Novo Nordisk’s FDA application for an oral version of Wegovy is accepted; and more.
May 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
©Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.
Gene therapy
Vertex Abandons AAV as Gene Therapy Space Weathers Difficulties
The cell and gene therapy space in recent months has hit several speedbumps, including layoffs, dropped drugs and discontinued partnerships.
May 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Tariffs Continue to Dominate Q1 Earnings, AACR Excites Cancer Space, CEO Pay Gaps, More
As Q1 2025 earnings season continues, tariffs remain top of mind for pharma CEOs and investors. Meanwhile, the American Association for Cancer Research’s annual event kicks off this year’s oncology conference season. Plus, will the FDA become politicized under HHS Secretary RFK Jr.?
April 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Artificial skin technology linear icon. Editable stroke. Minimalist medical concept. Medical innovation for tissue regeneration and wound healing. Vector illustration isolated on a white background.
Rare diseases
Abeona Gets FDA Nod for Rare Skin Disease Gene Therapy
The condition, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, causes chronic wounds and has an 84% mortality rate by age 40.
April 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
