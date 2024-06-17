SUBSCRIBE
SonoThera

Our mission is to develop genetic medicines that treat the root cause of human disease.

SonoThera is expanding the possibilities of disease treatment with ultrasound-guided nonviral gene therapy for diseases with suboptimal or non-existent treatments. We aim to improve the lives and health of millions of people.

201 Haskins Way
South San Francisco, CA 94080 US
Job Trends
The Top 11 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 11 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
April 3, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Business
NextGen Class of 2024: Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch This Year
Rapport Therapeutics tops this year’s list with $250 million in Series A and B financing in just six months.
December 18, 2023
20 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Business
SonoThera Bags $60M for Ultrasound-Guided, Non-Viral Gene Therapy
SonoThera closed its Series A round of financing Monday, counting $60.75 million in earnings and will use these proceeds to advance its ultrasound-guided, non-viral gene therapy platform.
December 5, 2022
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Biotech Bay
SonoThera™ to Present Four Abstracts at the 2024 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting
April 30, 2024
3 min read