SonoThera
Our mission is to develop genetic medicines that treat the root cause of human disease.
SonoThera is expanding the possibilities of disease treatment with ultrasound-guided nonviral gene therapy for diseases with suboptimal or non-existent treatments. We aim to improve the lives and health of millions of people.
NEWS
SonoThera closed its Series A round of financing Monday, counting $60.75 million in earnings and will use these proceeds to advance its ultrasound-guided, non-viral gene therapy platform.
