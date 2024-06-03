Join Our Team
BioSpace is the digital hub for life sciences news and jobs. Our mission is to provide essential insights, tools, and opportunities to connect the innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe.
We have been growing rapidly. Our customer count is climbing, our team is scaling up, and we have our sights set high on what we can contribute to the life science community.
There’s never been a more exciting time to join the team at BioSpace - be a part of our journey as we continue to build on our success.
What We Offer
We think happy, healthy employees are essential. We offer flexible schedules, remote work options, and a competitive benefits package.
In addition to competitive salaries and discretionary year-end bonuses, BioSpace offers full-time employees a comprehensive benefits plan, including:
- 15 days of paid time off per year, increasing to 20 days after 3 years and 25 days after 6 years
- Additional paid time off for Christmas-New Year office closure
- Flexible schedule
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Vision insurance
- Flexible spending account
Interested in joining BioSpace?
If BioSpace sounds like it could be a good fit for you, check out our open roles here!
Don’t see the right kind of role posted? We’re always open to hiring great people. In addition to our leadership team, BioSpace teams include:
- Sales
- Customer Success
- Marketing
- Editorial
- Tech
- Pro Recruitment Services
- Finance
- HR
Send your resume and why you think you’d be an asset to BioSpace to hiring@biospace.com.
Values
Our values guide how we operate as a business and a team. It’s important we uphold these values to as we continue to grow. Things that matter to us:
- Integrity
- Collaboration
- Agility
We love keeping busy and we’re constantly on the lookout for ways we can improve as a business. We expect to provide exceptional service to our customers and users.
We value the hard work our team puts in, and we like to award performance accordingly - it’s important to reinforce how much we appreciate our people when they go above and beyond.
What to expect
Team
Most of our teams are a mix of Des Moines-based and remote employees. About half of our team is based in Des Moines, and half are remote team members across the US, Canada, and beyond.
Hybrid & remote working
The Des Moines office operates as a hybrid work environment. We are in the office at least three days a week, Monday to Wednesday, and if they choose, employees can work remotely Thursday and Friday.
Having fun!
We love doing fun things together regularly as a team, to celebrate our wins and also just because - both in person in Des Moines, and virtually with all our remote team - like bowling, Super Bowl parties, online quizzes, team lunches, and more.