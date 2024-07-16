SUBSCRIBE
Latest News
& Press Releases

TOP STORIES
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Entero, Precigen, Sumitomo and More Cut Staff
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
August 8, 2024
 · 
132 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Business
Novavax Misses Q2 Revenue Estimate, Cuts 2024 Forecast on COVID-19 Vaccine Sales
The vaccine maker on Thursday reported $415.5 million in total revenue in the second quarter, lower than the analyst consensus of $458.6 million.
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Mergers & acquisitions
Recursion, Exscientia Merge to Create AI-Enabled Biotech
Armed with a combined $850 million in cash, the companies said Thursday the resulting biotech will have a pipeline that could deliver 10 clinical readouts over the next 18 months.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
The pharma said Thursday it is stopping a late-stage study of its blockbuster Keytruda plus the anti-TIGIT antibody vibostolimab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, following a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
Eli Lilly comfortably cleared analyst estimates in the second quarter after improving supply of its blockbuster tirzepatide brands Mounjaro and Zepbound, which together generated more than $4 billion in sales.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing tam and diploma
Career Advice
The Ph.D. Debate: Should Scientist Roles Require Ph.D.s?
A BioSpace LinkedIn poll showed that just 19% of respondents believe biopharma professionals need Ph.D.s for scientist roles.
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
IgA nephropathy
Novartis’ Fabhalta Gets FDA Accelerated Approval, Becomes First Complement Inhibitor for IgAN
Fabhalta is approved for the treatment of IgAN patients who are at risk of rapid disease progression, which is indicated by a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio of at least 1.5 g/g.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson’s Drug
Crexont was previously rejected by the regulator in June 2023, citing insufficient safety data. However, Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ resubmission included findings from a healthy volunteer study.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
Patients in the U.K. with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia will have access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gene editing therapy Casgevy, thanks to an agreement with the National Health Service on the price.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing job candidate profiles of two men and one woman
Career Advice
Companies Increasingly Demand Specialized Skill Sets
Employers have adjusted to higher salaries. That also means they’ve become adamant they get specific skill sets, according to Greg Clouse, BioSpace recruitment manager.
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Nxera Pharma Operational Highlights and Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter and First Half 2024
August 9, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Zevra Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Underwritten Offering of Common Stock
August 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Can-Fite Announces Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.0 Million in Gross Proceeds
August 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
HilleVax Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
August 9, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Atrion Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
August 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Accelerate Diagnostics Announces a Successful Completion of its WAVE™ Pre-Clinical Trial
August 9, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
10x Genomics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 9, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
10x Genomics Announces Senior Leadership Changes
August 9, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
BIOLASE Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results; Achieves 40% Gross Margin as Global Consumable Sales Strengthen
August 9, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Zevra Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
August 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Dianthus Therapeutics Highlights Recent Business Achievements and Reports Q2 Financial Results
August 9, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Legend Biotech Appoints Peter Salovey, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors
August 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
4DMT Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
August 9, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Gyre Therapeutics Announces Appointment of David M. Epstein, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
August 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Tarsus Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Achievements
August 9, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
ADMA Biologics Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 9, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Press Releases
Iridex Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 9, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Seer Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 9, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Sana Biotechnology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates
August 9, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Press Releases
Assembly Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Updates
August 9, 2024
 · 
9 min read
MARKET RESEARCH REPORTS
Press Releases
Meningococcal Vaccines Market to Reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2032, Impelled by the Increasing Prevalence of Meningococcal Disease
August 8, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 69.6 Billion by 2032, Impelled by Growing Awareness Regarding Gastrointestinal Diseases
August 8, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Asthma Therapeutics Market Size to Reach USD 22.0 Billion by 2032, Impelled by Favorable Government Initiatives
August 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2032, Impelled by the Increasing Health Consciousness
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Orphan Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 541.3 Billion by 2032, Impelled by the Increasing Prevalence of Rare Diseases
August 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach USD 60.1 Billion by 2032, Impelled by Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Innovative and Advanced Therapies
August 8, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Biologics Market Size to Reach USD 699.5 Billion by 2032, Impelled by Emergence of Advanced Drug Delivery Systems
August 8, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Digital Pathology Market Size to Reach USD 2,082.7 Million by 2032, Impelled by Increasing Adoption of Telepathology and Remote Diagnostics
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Stem Cell Therapy Market Set to Skyrocket to $48.89 Billion by 2033, Fueled by 13.2% CAGR
August 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Spatial OMICS Market to Soar USD 906.13 Million by 2033 at a 9.50% CAGR, says Healthcare Analyst
August 8, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Kawasaki Disease Market to Reach a CAGR of 5.33% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Advanced Therapeutic Avenues
August 7, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Middle East Cancer Immunotherapy Market to Grow at 11.55% during 2024-2032, Impelled by Increasing Number of Clinical Trials and Research Initiatives
August 7, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size to Reach USD 64.5 Billion by 2032, Impelled by Advancements in AI and ML
August 7, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Size to Reach USD 24.6 Billion by 2032, Impelled by Rapid Advancements in Genomic Technologies
August 7, 2024
 · 
11 min read
