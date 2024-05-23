SUBSCRIBE
Drug Development

Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Mergers & acquisitions
Recursion, Exscientia Merge to Create AI-Enabled Biotech
Armed with a combined $850 million in cash, the companies said Thursday the resulting biotech will have a pipeline that could deliver 10 clinical readouts over the next 18 months.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
DNA and single-use syringes
Rare Diseases
Biopharma Entrepreneurs Make Business Case for Personalized Genetic Medicines
August 7, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
August 6, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
Longeveron and Lexeo Therapeutics are working on CGT therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease, but it’s not clear whether they have a better chance of success than traditional approaches.
August 5, 2024
4 min read
Jia Jie Chen
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy Heads to FDA After Adcomm Setback
While an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against approving the psychedelic therapy, experts suggest it may still have a chance.
August 5, 2024
5 min read
Kenny Walter
Brain and vaccine vials
Alzheimer’s disease
New Wave of Alzheimer’s Therapies Actively Engage the Immune System
Active immune therapies hold promise for preventing or slowing disease onset, but some experts warn of potential safety risks.
August 5, 2024
5 min read
Gail Dutton
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
August 5, 2024
4 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Deals
Otsuka Pays Up to $1.1B to Buy Jnana, Adds Drug Discovery Capabilities
With an upfront $800 million payment and $325 million in potential milestones, Otsuka Pharmaceutical is acquiring Jnana Therapeutics’ drug discovery platform and rare disease candidate, the companies announced Thursday.
August 1, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Lilly's Institute for Genetic Medicine building in Boston
Cardiovascular disease
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Clears Phase III Cardiovascular Study on Heels of Novo
Eli Lilly on Thursday released late-stage data showing a 38% reduction in the risk of heart failure outcomes, as it plays catch-up with Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide which won the FDA’s cardio nod in March.
August 1, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space
In this episode, Lori and guests discuss the pursuit of adequate representation and how clinical trials are being shaped by the legal environment they operate within.
August 1, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
Eisai presented a plethora of data on the drug at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including a study showing the consequences of pausing treatment.
July 31, 2024
5 min read
Kate Goodwin
Entrance to the Vertex's headquarters building in Boston, Massachusetts
Pain
Vertex Nabs Priority Review for Non-Opioid Pain Drug, Awaits January 2025 Decision
The FDA will have six months to review Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ suzetrigine, potentially the first new class of drugs for acute pain in more than 20 years, according to the company.
July 31, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
1 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Sangamo's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Despite Late-Stage Hemophilia Win, Sangamo Remains in Do-or-Die Situation
Sangamo and Pfizer’s hemophilia A gene therapy candidate scored a Phase III victory last week. However, with the genomic medicine company soon to run out of cash, Sangamo’s short-term prospects look bleak but not unsalvageable, analysts say.
July 31, 2024
3 min read
Tyler Patchen
illustration of a circular RNA molecule and IV bags
Opinion
Circular RNA Will Soon Replace mRNA in Biopharma
The advantages of using circular RNAs—including increased durability, enhanced protein expression and substantially lower manufacturing costs compared to linear mRNAs—have driven a spate of investment in this technology.
July 31, 2024
5 min read
Erik Digman Wiklund
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo’s Older GLP-1 Drug Slows Cognitive Decline in Phase IIb Alzheimer’s Trial
Cognitive function in the liraglutide cohort declined 18% slower than in the placebo arm over one year of treatment, researchers announced Tuesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
July 30, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
