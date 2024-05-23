SUBSCRIBE
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
Eli Lilly comfortably cleared analyst estimates in the second quarter after improving supply of its blockbuster tirzepatide brands Mounjaro and Zepbound, which together generated more than $4 billion in sales.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
A day after Eli Lilly’s obesity and weight-loss therapies were removed from the regulator’s database, Novo Nordisk also made strides in boosting the supply of all but one of semaglutide’s shortages.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
The company is projecting that future growth will be driven by geographic and label expansions for its rare disease assets, as well as potential approvals in obesity.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
All doses of Eli Lilly’s type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Zepbound are now available, according to an update on Friday to the FDA’s drug shortage database.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lilly's Institute for Genetic Medicine building in Boston
Cardiovascular disease
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Clears Phase III Cardiovascular Study on Heels of Novo
Eli Lilly on Thursday released late-stage data showing a 38% reduction in the risk of heart failure outcomes, as it plays catch-up with Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide which won the FDA’s cardio nod in March.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
Obesity
FDA Flags Safety Risks of Compounded Versions of Novo’s Semaglutide, Reports Hospitalizations
The regulator on Friday warned healthcare providers and patients about adverse events linked with dosing errors from compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss and diabetes drugs.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Weight loss
Roche to Accelerate Development of Obesity Assets from $2.7B Carmot Buy
Encouraged by the potential of the weight-loss candidates acquired from Carmot Therapeutics, Roche will speed up the development of its obesity programs, seeking to differentiate itself in the market.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
GLP-1
Viking Takes Obesity Candidate into Phase III to Rival Lilly, Novo
With promising Phase II data in hand, Viking Therapeutics is pushing its subcutaneous GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist into late-stage development, the company announced on Wednesday.
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Regulatory
Lilly Wins Chinese Approval for Tirzepatide in Obesity on Heels of Novo’s Semaglutide
Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, which has previously been approved in China for diabetes, can now also be used for chronic weight management in the world’s second most populated country.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GLP-1 injector pens and pills against colorful background
Weight loss
5 Startups Looking to Compete in the Obesity Space
With GLP-1 receptor agonists expected to dominate the weight loss market in the near term, several young companies are building on this mechanism, while others are taking a completely different approach.
July 22, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Roche's signage at its office in France
GLP-1
Roche Continues to Reap Rewards of Carmot Buyout with Strong Early GLP-1 Data
Roche’s oral GLP-1 receptor agonist CT-996—obtained in the $2.7 billion acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics—reduced body weight by more than 6% at four weeks versus placebo in a Phase I trial.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A team of research scientists in protective equipment working in a lab
Manufacturing
CordenPharma Expands GLP-1 Manufacturing Footprint in US and Europe with $980M Commitment
To help keep pace with the demand for GLP-1 therapies, CordenPharma has announced a sizeable $980 million investment in its U.S. and European sites.
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Veru Reaches Full Enrollment for Phase 2b QUALITY Clinical Study of Enobosarm for Obesity and Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
Novo Nordisk’s sales increased by 24% in Danish kroner and by 25% at constant exchange rates to DKK 133.4 billion in the first six months of 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Rani Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Provides Corporate Update
August 7, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
MTD Group completes the acquisition of Ypsomed’s Pen Needles and Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems and announces a significant investment plan for its European production sites
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Lilly’s tirzepatide successful in phase 3 study showing benefit in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity
August 1, 2024
 · 
19 min read
Press Releases
Regeneron Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results
August 1, 2024
 · 
30 min read
Press Releases
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces European Commission Expands ▼IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) Marketing Authorization to include Children as Young as 2 Years Old
August 1, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Fractyl Health Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Revita in Weight Maintenance for People with Obesity Who Discontinue GLP-1 Based Drugs
July 30, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
European regulatory authority adopts a positive opinion for an update of the Wegovy® label to reflect risk reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events
July 26, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
ZyVersa Therapeutics Selects Obesity and Related Metabolic Complications as Lead Indication for Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100
July 25, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Beacon Biosignals Announces Strategic Collaboration with Skye Bioscience to Integrate Sleep Quality and Sleep Apnea Endpoints in CBEYOND™ Phase 2 Trial of Nimacimab for Obesity
July 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Nature Study Reveals: AI and Molecular Dynamics Designed BGM0504 Exhibits Superior Potency
July 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Biomind Labs To Redefine Obesity Treatment With Its New BMND06 Candidate Targeting Neurological Pathways
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche announces positive Phase I results of its oral GLP-1 receptor agonist CT-996 for the treatment of people with obesity
July 17, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Promising Data on Transdermal Obesity Formulations Announced by Skinvisible
July 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Biophytis Obtains IND Approval from the FDA to Start its Phase 2 OBA Study in Obesity
July 11, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Glyscend Doses First Patient in a Phase 2 Obesity Trial of GLY-200, a First-in-Class Oral Polymeric Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Metabolic Disease
June 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
Click Therapeutics Accelerates Expansion into Obesity and Cardiometabolic Disease With Acquisition of the Assets of Better Therapeutics, Inc.
May 22, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Palatin Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for the Co-Administration of Bremelanotide with Tirzepatide (GLP-1) for the Treatment of Obesity
May 2, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Pharm Country
Metsera Launches to Lead the Next Generation of Medicines for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases
April 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
