Afton Scientific LLC

Providing reliable pharmaceutical services and lasting relationships within the industry for over 30 years.

Afton Scientific is a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) in Virginia that specializes in small-batch filling of injectables from clinical trials to approved commercial drugs.

Utilizing 35,000 Sq. Ft of manufacturing, lab, warehouse, and administrative space, Afton provides custom, innovative solutions for clinical to commercial sterile manufacturing, packaging and labeling, analytical and micro lab services, and pharmaceutical support services.

Our Ready-To-Fill® line continues with our philosophy of guidance and support for our clients. It offers top-quality pre-sterilized components to those who can fill in-house.