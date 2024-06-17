Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com, and follow us on X and Facebook.
Our mission to bring life-transforming therapies to people with serious muscle diseases is the foundation of our efforts and is driven by our exceptional team of Dynamos and their dedication to fostering an unparalleled culture. Watch the video to hear Dynamos share their perspectives on what makes Dyne a special place to work.
Waltham, MA 02451