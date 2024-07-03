SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Partnered

Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk in Denmark
Collaboration
Novo, Evotec Ink Stem Cell Partnership as Drugmaker Looks to Expand Pipeline
While the companies did not reveal the financial details of the deal, Novo Nordisk will provide funding for two Evotec sites in Germany and Italy to support the development of next-generation cell therapies.
September 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac