SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News

Policy

Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
Lobbying groups and individuals connected with the industry are supporting candidates from both parties, with a particular focus on the future of the 340B discount program and pharmacy benefit managers.
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
IRA
Novo Loses IRA Case as NJ Judge Asserts Price Negotiations Are Voluntary
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Policy
BIOSECURE Act Could Signal a Seismic Shift for Biopharma in US and China
July 31, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Sanjukta Mondal
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi AppTec Hit With Slight Drop in US Revenue as Threat of BIOSECURE Act Looms
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Regulatory
Merck’s Keytruda in Combo With Padcev Granted CHMP Positive Opinion in Urothelial Carcinoma
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug pricing
Big Pharma Appears to Be Unfazed by IRA Drug Price Negotiations
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
FEATURED STORIES
Biopharmaceutical executives on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC
Opinion
Congress Must Reauthorize FDA Program for Pediatric Rare Diseases
Why I advocated on Capitol Hill this month for the renewal of the FDA’s Priority Review Voucher program
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Matthew Winton
U.S. Capitol surrounded by money and pill bottles/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Editorial
PBMs and Big Pharma Play Blame Game for Inflated Prescription Drug Prices
The Federal Trade Commission criticized the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers this week, but drugmakers are also at fault for the high costs of medicines.
July 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Subscribe to BioPharm Executive
Market insights and trending stories for biopharma leaders, in your inbox every Wednesday
THE LATEST
External view of the U.S. Capitol Building
Pharmacy benefit managers
PBM Execs Point Fingers at Pharma Industry in House Hearing on Rising Drug Prices
Executives from the three largest pharmacy benefit manager companies testified Tuesday before Congress that rising drug prices in the U.S. are due to pharma companies taking advantage of market exclusivities and excessive charges.
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC
Regulatory
SEC Hits Allarity With Wells Notice, Flags Alleged Violations in FDA Meeting
Allarity Therapeutics announced Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission has made a preliminary determination recommending an enforcement action against the company for alleged violations of federal securities laws.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC
Gene therapy
HHS Issues Negative Opinion on Bluebird’s Fertility Support Program for Gene Therapies
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General found that bluebird bio’s fertility support program for its gene therapies could potentially violate federal anti-kickback statutes.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Regulatory
Lilly Wins Chinese Approval for Tirzepatide in Obesity on Heels of Novo’s Semaglutide
Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, which has previously been approved in China for diabetes, can now also be used for chronic weight management in the world’s second most populated country.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Capitol building at sunset
Drug pricing
‘Big Three’ PBMs to Face House Oversight Accountability as Hawaii Court Delivers Legal Victory
As scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers mounts, a House committee will hold a hearing on the alleged anticompetitive business practices of these middlemen.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
IRA
AstraZeneca Appeals IRA Loss, Reiterates Constitutional Challenge to Drug Price Negotiations
AstraZeneca joins Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb in appealing a previous legal loss for its challenge to the government’s drug price-setting program.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk in Denmark
Government
Democratic Senators to Meet with Novo Nordisk After Withdrawal of Levemir: Reuters
After discontinuing its long-acting insulin product Levemir, Novo has again found itself under legislative scrutiny, with three Democratic senators seeking a sit-down with the pharma.
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Legal
Vertex Sues US Government Over Fertility Services for Casgevy Treatment
Vertex has filed a complaint against the Department of Health and Human Services, seeking to make its fertility preservation program available to federally insured patients needing Casgevy treatment.
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Capitol building
Patents
Senate Unanimously Passes Bill to Reduce Big Pharma Patent Thickets, Increase Competition
The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill aimed at limiting the number of patents drugmakers can introduce and making it easier for generic and biosimilar competitors to enter the market.
July 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance of the FTC in Washington, DC
Drug Pricing
FTC to Sue ‘Big Three’ PBMs for Setting Insulin, Other Drug Prices: WSJ
The Federal Trade Commission plans to file lawsuits against the three largest pharmacy benefit managers over allegedly steering patients away from less expensive drugs, according to The Wall Street Journal.
July 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Load More