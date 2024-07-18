Career Advice
A BioSpace LinkedIn poll showed that just 19% of respondents believe biopharma professionals need Ph.D.s for scientist roles.
This report examines anticipated job search activity and the hiring outlook for the remainder of 2024. It includes job data on posted jobs and average response rates, anticipated hiring and layoff trends, job search plans, unemployment trends and more.
Whether they’re newly minted managers or C-suite executives, effective managers often lead with empathy, intellectual curiosity and vulnerability.
Generative AI could enhance and accelerate the way people work on clinical trials. In this Q&A, a management consultant shares his insights on benefits, risks and more.
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Companies will look at job candidates’ LinkedIn profiles, so make sure yours is strong, from the summary of your expertise and qualifications to testimonials from colleagues.
After more than 20 years at Eli Lilly, Leslie Sam moved into independent consulting. To prepare for the transition, she focused on becoming technically deep and earning industry recognition.
From Our Career Coach
Carina Clingman is the founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub, an online community for people interested in working in biotech. She’s also the founder and CEO of Recruitomics Consulting, which specializes in talent acquisition and talent strategy for startup biotechs.
This week, Carina discusses how to transition into a career in biotech when you don’t have lab experience. Plus, handling difficult interviews and getting a “dry” promotion.
NOW HIRING
Looking for an automation engineer job? Check out these seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Looking for a biotech job in San Diego? Check out these seven top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 12 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
BioSpace has updated our Job Search Toolkit, including recent resources to help you succeed with your next job search.
JOB SEARCH STRATEGY
When you don’t get the promotion you wanted, it’s important to assess your company and yourself so you can improve your odds in the future.
Learn five ways to answer difficult interview questions so you can leave the best impression possible on your potential employer.
It’s important to maintain anonymity when seeking your next executive role, as your departure could impact other employees and the organization.
INTERVIEWS
Presentations are standard requirements in the hiring process for some biopharma positions. Here’s how to approach them.
Here’s what to look for—and what to ask—before and during the interview process to find out whether an employer fosters an inclusive environment.
Preparation is key to ensuring one stands out in an increasingly competitive job market. We asked an expert for tips.
RESUMES AND COVER LETTERS
While biopharma professionals cited age discrimination as an issue in a new BioSpace report, it’s not the only factor affecting older and younger people’s job searches.
A string of rejections prompt some to look beyond research roles in the biopharma industry as they seek to launch a career.
Staffing agencies say contract work is a great way to break into an industry and avoid a resume gap.
STAY CONNECTED: LATEST PODCASTS
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
Join us in this discussion on how you can optimize your chances of landing a new role despite a highly competitive job market.
MORE ADVICE
Employed and unemployed biotech and pharma professionals are thinking about job hunting in other fields amidst a challenging labor market.
Career support is the No. 2 driver of employee engagement while learning and development is No. 3, according to a new Right Management report. A recent BioSpace survey supports those findings.
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
A recent legal decision could signal the ultimate demise of the FTC’s final rule banning most noncompete clauses. A biotech talent expert discusses how that affects biopharma job searches.
For the second quarter of 2024, there were 25% fewer jobs posted live on BioSpace compared to the same quarter of 2023. The year-over-year job response rate rose from 14.6% to 15.3%.
When moving to a new role at the same company, it’s important to create a transition plan, understand your responsibilities and expectations and get to know your new team.
Four executives with collective decades spent at BMS, Roche, Astellas, Eli Lilly and more gave their insights on navigating a biopharma career during a Monday DIA panel in San Diego.
If you overidentify with your job, there are ways to find self-worth outside of work, starting with using your transferable skills somewhere else.
Transitioning from team member to manager has its challenges, including managing ex-peers. There are a few ways you can make the change easier.