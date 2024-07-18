SUBSCRIBE
Career Advice

Illustration showing tam and diploma
Career Advice
The Ph.D. Debate: Should Scientist Roles Require Ph.D.s?
A BioSpace LinkedIn poll showed that just 19% of respondents believe biopharma professionals need Ph.D.s for scientist roles.
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing job candidate profiles of two men and one woman
Career Advice
Companies Increasingly Demand Specialized Skill Sets
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
New Report: 2024 Job Market Trends, H2 Update
This report examines anticipated job search activity and the hiring outlook for the remainder of 2024. It includes job data on posted jobs and average response rates, anticipated hiring and layoff trends, job search plans, unemployment trends and more.
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Get Report
Illustration of two hands shaking while another hand gently grips a wrist
Career Advice
Manager’s Toolbox: Exploring Empathy, Intellectual Curiosity, and Vulnerability
Whether they’re newly minted managers or C-suite executives, effective managers often lead with empathy, intellectual curiosity and vulnerability.
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Bruce Wu
Illustration of robot hand holding pill bottle
Job Trends
How Is Generative AI Transforming Clinical Trial Work?
Generative AI could enhance and accelerate the way people work on clinical trials. In this Q&A, a management consultant shares his insights on benefits, risks and more.
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing a hand holding binoculars against a green background
Job Trends
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Quality control professional examines sample in beaker in laboratory
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Round black and white wall clock at almost 6 o'clock on yellow background. Illustration of the concept of wake up time and off duty time
Career Advice
5 Quick Ways to Strengthen Your LinkedIn Profile in 60 Minutes
Companies will look at job candidates’ LinkedIn profiles, so make sure yours is strong, from the summary of your expertise and qualifications to testimonials from colleagues.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
BioSpace
Illustration with one open hand under a question mark and another under a light bulb
Career Advice
From Eli Lilly to Entrepreneur: A Journey to Independent Consulting
After more than 20 years at Eli Lilly, Leslie Sam moved into independent consulting. To prepare for the transition, she focused on becoming technically deep and earning industry recognition.
July 31, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
From Our Career Coach
Carina Clingman is the founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub, an online community for people interested in working in biotech. She’s also the founder and CEO of Recruitomics Consulting, which specializes in talent acquisition and talent strategy for startup biotechs.
Photo of woman shaking hands with someone over biotech collage background
Career Advice
Career Coach: Transition Into a Career in Biotech
This week, Carina discusses how to transition into a career in biotech when you don’t have lab experience. Plus, handling difficult interviews and getting a “dry” promotion.
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Navigate 2 Job Interviews at the Same Company
June 11, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Pictured: Collage of laptop with job search, resume and briefcase
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Message Career Gaps During an Interview
May 14, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Pictured: Professional versus messy appearance for
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Look Professional in Virtual Meetings
April 17, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Career Advice
Webinar: Navigating a Competitive Job Market
March 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
NOW HIRING
Automation engineer works at computer
Career Advice
7 Companies Hiring Automation Engineers
Looking for an automation engineer job? Check out these seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Buildings in downtown San Diego near the water
Career Advice
7 Biotech Companies Hiring in San Diego
Looking for a biotech job in San Diego? Check out these seven top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 12 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Woman working at laptop/
Career Advice
2024 Job Search Toolkit
BioSpace has updated our Job Search Toolkit, including recent resources to help you succeed with your next job search.
July 19, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
JOB SEARCH STRATEGY
Illustration of man standing by a ladder and thinking
Career Advice
Not Getting Promoted at Work? Here’s What You Should Do
When you don’t get the promotion you wanted, it’s important to assess your company and yourself so you can improve your odds in the future.
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Woman smiling and thinking during job interview
Career Advice
What to Do When You Don’t Know the Answer to Interview Questions in the Life Sciences
Learn five ways to answer difficult interview questions so you can leave the best impression possible on your potential employer.
July 18, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alina Zahid
Pictured: Sneaky woman on computer/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Career Advice
Leadership Lab: 3 Strategies for an Executive’s Discreet Job Search
It’s important to maintain anonymity when seeking your next executive role, as your departure could impact other employees and the organization.
June 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
INTERVIEWS
Pictured: Mind opening with business-related objec
Career Advice
How to Prepare a Presentation for a Biopharma Job Interview
Presentations are standard requirements in the hiring process for some biopharma positions. Here’s how to approach them.
March 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
A job candidate sitting across a table from three
Career Advice
How to Assess a Company’s DEI Commitment as a Candidate
Here’s what to look for—and what to ask—before and during the interview process to find out whether an employer fosters an inclusive environment.
December 13, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Pictured: Two people sitting at a table talking to
Career Advice
How to Prepare for a Job Interview
Preparation is key to ensuring one stands out in an increasingly competitive job market. We asked an expert for tips.
December 13, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Sanjukta Mondal
RESUMES AND COVER LETTERS
Pictured: Older woman being interviewed
Career Advice
Ageism Isn’t Always the Reason Older, Younger Workers Aren’t Hired
While biopharma professionals cited age discrimination as an issue in a new BioSpace report, it’s not the only factor affecting older and younger people’s job searches.
May 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: College grad looking toward future in sc
Career Advice
New Graduates Struggle in Current Biopharma Job Market
A string of rejections prompt some to look beyond research roles in the biopharma industry as they seek to launch a career.
March 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Aayushi Pratap
Pictured: Contract work collage/Taylor Tieden for
Career Advice
Recently Laid Off? Contract Work Could Be an Attractive Option
Staffing agencies say contract work is a great way to break into an industry and avoid a resume gap.
March 13, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
STAY CONNECTED: LATEST PODCASTS
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Webinar
Navigating a Competitive Job Market
Join us in this discussion on how you can optimize your chances of landing a new role despite a highly competitive job market.
March 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
MORE ADVICE
Road sign shows three job options: biotech, unknown and pharma
Career Advice
Majority Considering Jobs Outside Biopharma, BioSpace Report Finds
Employed and unemployed biotech and pharma professionals are thinking about job hunting in other fields amidst a challenging labor market.
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing two employees engaged in their work
Career Advice
Career Support, Development Trump Pay, According to Recent Reports
Career support is the No. 2 driver of employee engagement while learning and development is No. 3, according to a new Right Management report. A recent BioSpace survey supports those findings.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Goldfish jumps from big bowl to small bowl
Career Advice
Taking the Leap: Moving From Large to Small Biopharmas
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Collage of gavel, safety cones and roadblock
Career Advice
FTC Ban That Would Make Switching Jobs Easier Hits Roadblock
A recent legal decision could signal the ultimate demise of the FTC’s final rule banning most noncompete clauses. A biotech talent expert discusses how that affects biopharma job searches.
July 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration with lab materials and text
Job Trends
2024 Q2 Job Market Report: More People Competing for Fewer Job Openings
For the second quarter of 2024, there were 25% fewer jobs posted live on BioSpace compared to the same quarter of 2023. The year-over-year job response rate rose from 14.6% to 15.3%.
July 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Career Advice
New Team, Same Company: How to Transition to Your New Role
When moving to a new role at the same company, it’s important to create a transition plan, understand your responsibilities and expectations and get to know your new team.
June 25, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Career Advice
Executives Share Top Tips for a Successful Career Journey
Four executives with collective decades spent at BMS, Roche, Astellas, Eli Lilly and more gave their insights on navigating a biopharma career during a Monday DIA panel in San Diego.
June 19, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Career Advice
You’re More Than Your Job: Finding Self-Worth Outside of Work
If you overidentify with your job, there are ways to find self-worth outside of work, starting with using your transferable skills somewhere else.
June 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Career Advice
Moving Up: 5 Tips for Transitioning From Co-Worker to Manager
Transitioning from team member to manager has its challenges, including managing ex-peers. There are a few ways you can make the change easier.
May 28, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel