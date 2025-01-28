SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Report: 2025 Employment Outlook

January 28, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

In this Employment Outlook report, BioSpace explores current workforce sentiment, job activity trends and the prospective job and hiring outlook for 2025, particularly as it compares to the previous year.

What can we expect from the biopharma job market in 2025? Preliminary data is encouraging.

We collected data and insights from more than 1,250 respondents to bring you:

• Insights on job data, including applications and job postings trends

• Perspectives on workforce sentiment regarding the funding environment, job market, and current employment conditions

• Expected job search plans and key motivations for career changes

• Hiring projections, including remote hiring and compensation trends

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s 2025 Employment Outlook Report below.

Reports Labor market
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
illustration of people racing along arrows
Opinion
Competition for Achondroplasia Treatments Heats Up Slowly
January 27, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Biogen to Cut Undisclosed Number of Research Employees
January 24, 2025
 · 
105 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of two arrows merging into one
Career Advice
M&A Survival Guide: 6 Tips for Making the Most of a Stressful Situation
January 23, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial view of Jersey City skyline at sunset
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring in New Jersey
January 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel