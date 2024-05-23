SUBSCRIBE
Weight loss

Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
Eli Lilly comfortably cleared analyst estimates in the second quarter after improving supply of its blockbuster tirzepatide brands Mounjaro and Zepbound, which together generated more than $4 billion in sales.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
A day after Eli Lilly’s obesity and weight-loss therapies were removed from the regulator’s database, Novo Nordisk also made strides in boosting the supply of all but one of semaglutide’s shortages.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
All doses of Eli Lilly’s type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Zepbound are now available, according to an update on Friday to the FDA’s drug shortage database.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lilly's Institute for Genetic Medicine building in Boston
Cardiovascular disease
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Clears Phase III Cardiovascular Study on Heels of Novo
Eli Lilly on Thursday released late-stage data showing a 38% reduction in the risk of heart failure outcomes, as it plays catch-up with Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide which won the FDA’s cardio nod in March.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Weight loss
Roche to Accelerate Development of Obesity Assets from $2.7B Carmot Buy
Encouraged by the potential of the weight-loss candidates acquired from Carmot Therapeutics, Roche will speed up the development of its obesity programs, seeking to differentiate itself in the market.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
GLP-1
Viking Takes Obesity Candidate into Phase III to Rival Lilly, Novo
With promising Phase II data in hand, Viking Therapeutics is pushing its subcutaneous GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist into late-stage development, the company announced on Wednesday.
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Regulatory
Lilly Wins Chinese Approval for Tirzepatide in Obesity on Heels of Novo’s Semaglutide
Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, which has previously been approved in China for diabetes, can now also be used for chronic weight management in the world’s second most populated country.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration depicting a heart, a kidney, and GLP-1 agonist injection pens
GLP-1
Beyond Weight Loss: Novo and Lilly Look to Expand Their GLP-1 Pipelines
While type 2 diabetes and obesity are the primary conditions currently treated with blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly aim to enter additional markets.

July 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Grant Playter
GLP-1 injector pens and pills against colorful background
Weight loss
5 Startups Looking to Compete in the Obesity Space
With GLP-1 receptor agonists expected to dominate the weight loss market in the near term, several young companies are building on this mechanism, while others are taking a completely different approach.
July 22, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Colorful Pills scattered from white plastic pill bottle on blue background.
Obesity
Pfizer’s Once-Daily Weight Loss Pill—Good Play or Bad?
After nixing a twice-daily version of its oral GLP-1 agonist, Pfizer is hoping to break into the weight-loss space with a once-daily version, but experts question its outlook.
July 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Roche's signage at its office in France
GLP-1
Roche Continues to Reap Rewards of Carmot Buyout with Strong Early GLP-1 Data
Roche’s oral GLP-1 receptor agonist CT-996—obtained in the $2.7 billion acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics—reduced body weight by more than 6% at four weeks versus placebo in a Phase I trial.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Pfizer’s Oral GLP-1 Push, Lilly Vs. Novo and PBMs Under Pressure
Pfizer selects its candidate for the oral GLP-1 race as Eli Lilly strives to overtake Novo Nordisk in the injectable weight-loss drug space. Meanwhile, pressure builds to reduce drug prices in the U.S.
July 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A team of research scientists in protective equipment working in a lab
Manufacturing
CordenPharma Expands GLP-1 Manufacturing Footprint in US and Europe with $980M Commitment
To help keep pace with the demand for GLP-1 therapies, CordenPharma has announced a sizeable $980 million investment in its U.S. and European sites.
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Annovis’ Lead Compound Enhances Cognition Synergistically with GLP-1 Agonist
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Clearmind Medicine Announces Submission of US Patent Application for Treating Metabolic Syndrome and Weight-loss
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
SciSparc Announces U.S. Patent Application for Treating Metabolic Syndrome and Weight Loss
July 16, 2024
 · 
3 min read