Diabetes

Boy breaking a cigarette in half
GLP-1
Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic Could Help Curb Cigarette Use in Diabetics: Study
Adding to growing evidence of its benefits beyond glucose control and weight loss, Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic could also potentially help diabetics quit smoking, according to new research.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
Diabetes
Innovent’s Lilly-Partnered Type 2 Diabetes Drug Aces Phase III in China, Inches Closer to Approval
Innovent Biologics’ dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist mazdutide is also being developed for chronic weight management. China’s regulator accepted Innovent’s drug application for this indication in February 2024.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk in Denmark
Government
Democratic Senators to Meet with Novo Nordisk After Withdrawal of Levemir: Reuters
After discontinuing its long-acting insulin product Levemir, Novo has again found itself under legislative scrutiny, with three Democratic senators seeking a sit-down with the pharma.
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance of the FTC in Washington, DC
Drug Pricing
FTC to Sue ‘Big Three’ PBMs for Setting Insulin, Other Drug Prices: WSJ
The Federal Trade Commission plans to file lawsuits against the three largest pharmacy benefit managers over allegedly steering patients away from less expensive drugs, according to The Wall Street Journal.
July 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Complete Response Letters
FDA Rejects Novo’s Once-Weekly Insulin Injection, Cites Manufacturing Process
The FDA’s Complete Response Letter turned down Novo Nordisk’s Biologics License Application for its once-weekly basal insulin icodec injection for diabetes mellitus, with “requests” related to the manufacturing process and the type 1 diabetes indication.
July 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Policy
Lilly Takes More Legal Actions Over Compounded Tirzepatide, Warns About Counterfeits
Eli Lilly on Thursday said it is again suing spas and clinics over compounded and counterfeit forms of tirzepatide, the active ingredient in blockbusters Mounjaro and Zepbound, which the pharma says can cause harmful side effects.
June 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: The front entrance to the FDA headquarters/iStock, Grandbrothers
Drug Development
Biomea’s Stock Nosedives More Than 60% as FDA Puts Clinical Hold on Diabetes Candidate
Biomea Fusion’s early-stage investigational diabetes treatment BMF-291 has been slapped with a full FDA clinical hold on its Phase I/II trials due to concerns over liver toxicity.
June 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Policy
Novo Nordisk’s Once-Weekly Insulin Loses FDA Adcomm Vote for Type 1 Diabetes
Flagging a risk of hypoglycemia, the FDA’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee on Friday did not recommend the approval of Novo Nordisk’s once-weekly insulin icodec for type 1 diabetes.
May 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Drug Development
Novo Nordisk’s Semaglutide Cuts Death Risk in Diabetics with CKD in Phase III Trial
Full data from the FLOW study show that Novo Nordisk’s top-selling GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide can significantly reduce the risk of death by 20% in diabetes patients with chronic kidney disease.
May 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Policy
FDA Flags Hypoglycemia Risk for Novo’s Once-Weekly Insulin Ahead of Adcomm
In advance of Friday’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting, the FDA has raised concerns about hypoglycemia linked to Novo Nordisk’s insulin icodec, according to a briefing document.
May 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Exterior of Eli Lilly's facility in Boston, Mass.
Drug Development
Lilly’s Weekly Insulin Scores Late-Stage Win as Race With Novo Heats Up
Eli Lilly’s efsitora alfa, which is meant to be taken weekly instead of multiple times a day, demonstrated non-inferior A1C reduction in a Phase III trial compared to Novo Nordisk’s daily insulin.
May 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Collage of a man injecting insulin, money, syringes, and injector pens
Drug Development
As Sales of Weight Loss Drugs Skyrocket, the Insulin Market Falters
Crackdowns on drug pricing have forced one major insulin out of the market. Are more to come?
May 13, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Karen Fischer
Pictured: 3D illustration of stem cells used for cell therapy
Drug Development
Lisata’s Autologous T Cell Therapy Is Safe but Fails to Slow T1D Disease Progression, Trial Finds
An autologous and personalized regulatory T cell therapy is safe in patients with type 1 diabetes, but does not help preserve β-cell function.
May 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Business
Novo’s Q1 Revenue Grows 24%, Raises Guidance as Wegovy Sales Surge
Novo Nordisk on Thursday reported a jump in first-quarter 2024 revenue, driven by a more than 100% increase in sales of weight-loss drug Wegovy and the strong performance of type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic.
May 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Entrance to the FTC's office in Washington, DC
Policy
FTC Targets ‘Junk’ Patents Including Novo’s Ozempic, GSK’s Trelegy Ellipta and Other Drugs
In a bid to improve competition in the industry, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is challenging the patents of 20 different pharmaceutical products, disputing the accuracy and relevance of their patents.
May 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Efficacy and Safety Data of Sotagliflozin in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease Among Three Lexicon-Sponsored Presentations at the 2024 Annual Conference of the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Novo Nordisk’s sales increased by 24% in Danish kroner and by 25% at constant exchange rates to DKK 133.4 billion in the first six months of 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Annovis’ Lead Compound Enhances Cognition Synergistically with GLP-1 Agonist
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
SAB BIO Announces Founding of Clinical Advisory Board to Guide the Development of SAB-142 for Type 1 Diabetes
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
GLUCOTRACK ANNOUNCES POSTER PRESENTATION ON CONTINUOUS BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITOR SURVEY DATA AT THE ASSOCIATION OF DIABETES CARE AND EDUCATION SPECIALISTS (ADCES) 2024 ANNUAL CONFERENCE
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
MTD Group completes the acquisition of Ypsomed’s Pen Needles and Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems and announces a significant investment plan for its European production sites
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Germany Attracts Another Billion-Euro Pharma Project
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Innovent Announces the NDA of Mazdutide for Type 2 Diabetes has been Accepted by the NMPA of China
August 1, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Enzolytics, Inc. and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Initiate a Cooperative Program Primarily Focusing on Applied and Strategic Research in Immunology for Cancer and HIV/AIDS Applications
August 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
GLP-1 Drug Liraglutide May Protect Against Dementia
July 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Fractyl Health Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Revita in Weight Maintenance for People with Obesity Who Discontinue GLP-1 Based Drugs
July 30, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Genpact Supports embecta’s Spin-Off into an Independent Diabetes Care Company
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
vTv Therapeutics Announces Cadisegliatin Program for Type 1 Diabetes Placed on Clinical Hold
July 29, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
PatientPoint and the American Diabetes Association Collaborate to Highlight Diabetes Education
July 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Aspect Biosystems Announces $200 Million Partnership with the Governments of Canada and British Columbia to Advance Development of Bioprinted Tissue Therapeutics
July 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Nature Study Reveals: AI and Molecular Dynamics Designed BGM0504 Exhibits Superior Potency
July 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Innovent Announces the Second Phase 3 Trial of Mazdutide in Chinese Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Met Study Endpoints, and Plans to Submit NDA of Mazdutide to the NMPA
July 22, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Treatment of Type 2 diabetes with Chiglitazar combined with Metformin Approved for listing by the National Medical Products Administration
July 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Announces New Data Showing Unique Treatment Effects of Varoglutamstat on Kidney Function in Patients with Diabetes and Outlines Proposed Clinical Development Plan in Diabetic Kidney Disease
July 18, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Biodexa Announces Phase 2a Study of Tolimidone in Type 1 Diabetes Approved by Health Canada
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
