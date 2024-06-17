ReCode Therapeutics

The Why Behind Our Work

We imagine a world where people living with genetic diseases can fully benefit from the promise of genetic medicines. Our novel mRNA and gene correction therapeutics have the potential to make this a reality.

Therapeutic Areas of Focus

Cystic fibrosis

Primary ciliary dyskinesia

Certain cancers and central nervous system (CNS) diseases

Power the Next Wave of Genetic Medicine

We are one of the rare companies whose innovations are poised to fundamentally shift an entire class of medicine.

Join us as we advance our pipeline into clinical development and scale ReCode’s next-generation genetic medicines delivery platform and pipeline.