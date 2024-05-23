SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Influenza

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Business people holding a meeting in a conference room
Earnings
Vir Lays Off 25% of Staff, Abandons Most Virus Work and Pivots to Cancer in Sanofi Deal
As part of a major reorganization, Vir Biotechnology has discontinued the bulk of its virology work and pivoted to cancer in an exclusive licensing deal with Sanofi.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Drug Development
Moderna’s COVID-Flu Combo Shot Beats Separate Vaccines in Phase III Study
Moderna’s combination vaccine candidate for COVID-19 and influenza outperformed licensed vaccines in older adults, according to late-stage results reported on Monday.
June 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Drug Development
Moderna Secures Up to $750M in Funding from Blackstone to Advance Flu Program
Moderna has entered into a development and commercialization funding agreement with asset management firm Blackstone Life Sciences to help advance its pipeline of flu vaccine candidates.
March 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
“NanoViricides Broad Spectrum Technology Represents Potential Paradigm Shift In Viral Therapy"; “Novel Anti-Viral Could Boost a US$3 Billion Market” - Conclude Two Independent Research Reports on NanoViricides
August 1, 2024
 · 
8 min read