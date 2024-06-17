SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Boston, Cambridge & Massachusetts

Genetown is comprised of Boston, Cambridge and the surrounding areas of Massachusetts. The area packs power in dynamo life sciences companies as well, in particular, cell and gene therapy, with the state’s drug development pipeline making up 14.9% of the U.S. total.

The region is home to some of the nation’s most well-known and prestigious Ivy League universities and laser-sharp research hubs including Harvard, MIT and Boston University.

Life sciences association MassBIO, which boasts more than 1,600 members, is based in Cambridge.

Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
DNA and single-use syringes
Rare Diseases
Biopharma Entrepreneurs Make Business Case for Personalized Genetic Medicines
August 7, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Intellia Therapeutics
AbbVie
Amgen
Editas Medicine
Intellia Therapeutics
Merck & Co.
Moderna, Inc.
Obsidian Therapeutics
Takeda
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
Poor efficacy data for two early-stage candidates for the rare disease alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency have convinced Vertex Pharmaceuticals to terminate their development.
August 2, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Cuts Full-Year Revenue Guidance as COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Crater in Q2
August 1, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Deals
Otsuka Pays Up to $1.1B to Buy Jnana, Adds Drug Discovery Capabilities
August 1, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Anthos Therapeutics
BlueRock Therapeutics
CSL
Dyne Therapeutics
Eli Lilly and Company
Entrada Therapeutics
Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
MassBio
MOMA Therapeutics
New England BioLabs, Inc.
Novo Nordisk
PharmaLogics Recruiting
Sage Therapeutics
Sana Biotechnology
Syner-G BioPharma Group
Visterra, Inc.
Zai Lab (US) LLC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Legal
Sanofi Sues Sarepta Over Elevidys DMD Gene Therapy, Alleges Patent Infringement
August 1, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to the Vertex's headquarters building in Boston, Massachusetts
Pain
Vertex Nabs Priority Review for Non-Opioid Pain Drug, Awaits January 2025 Decision
July 31, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
illustration of a circular RNA molecule and IV bags
Opinion
Circular RNA Will Soon Replace mRNA in Biopharma
July 31, 2024
5 min read
Erik Digman Wiklund
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Adaptimmune, Zevra, Lykos and scPharma
July 29, 2024
5 min read
Tristan Manalac
Acrivon Therapeutics
Affinia Therapeutics
Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.
Curis, Inc.
Elicio Therapeutics
Inozyme Pharma
Karuna Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics
Nicoya
Omega Therapeutics
Palleon Pharmaceuticals
Resilience
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Voyager Therapeutics
X-Chem
