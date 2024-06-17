Genetown is comprised of Boston, Cambridge and the surrounding areas of Massachusetts. The area packs power in dynamo life sciences companies as well, in particular, cell and gene therapy, with the state’s drug development pipeline making up 14.9% of the U.S. total.

The region is home to some of the nation’s most well-known and prestigious Ivy League universities and laser-sharp research hubs including Harvard, MIT and Boston University.

Life sciences association MassBIO, which boasts more than 1,600 members, is based in Cambridge.