The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now

Biopharma professionals looking for new positions may be disappointed that the number of job postings live on BioSpace is down year over year. However, while there were 23% fewer positions live on our website in June 2024 than in June 2023, that’s an improvement from the April and May year-over-year decreases, which were both 29%.

Also noteworthy: In a recent BioSpace survey of professionals with insight into workforce planning, 56% of respondents indicated they’re actively recruiting, a decline from December 2023, when 63% said they were actively recruiting.

BioSpace Jobs Live, June 2023–June 2024

If you’re looking for a new position, here are the top 12 biopharma companies hiring now.

As you consider applying at these companies, remember to check out our job search toolkit , which features multiple resources to help you make your next career move.