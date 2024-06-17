SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester.

  • NextGen Class of 2021
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
188 East Blaine Street, Suite 400
Seattle, WA 98102
Visit website
Email Us
  • Featured Employer Badge
NEWS
Pictured: Research associate reviews data in lab
Job Trends
5 Top Companies Hiring Research Associates
Looking for research associate jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
May 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Illustration depicting large layoffs/iSt
Business
Sana Downsizes Staff by 29%, Refocuses on Ex Vivo Cell Therapy Platform
The biotech is laying off about 29% of its employees and will focus its resources on the company’s hypoimmune platform. The latest downsizing follows a previous round of layoffs in August 2023.
October 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A lab at Sana Biotechnology/Courtesy of
Sana Biotechnology Advances R&D Platform to Overcome Immune Rejection
With its hypoimmune technology, the company looks to reshape the future of cell and gene therapy.
July 28, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Caleigh Findley
BioForest
Sana and BioLife Tout BioForest Region as Best Place to Work
CEOs at Sana Biotechnology and BioLife Solutions explain how being based in the BioForest region helped them be voted one of BioSpace’s best places to work in 2023.
November 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Bio NC
Best Places to Work in Biopharma 2023 Report Reveals Most Sought-After Employers
BioSpace’s 2023 “Best Places to Work,” highlights innovative companies with a positive workplace culture, flexibility and strong leadership.
November 11, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Business
With $50M, Vilya’s Peptides Aim to Transcend Cells’ Lipid Membrane
Vilya will use its funds for cutting-edge computational techniques to develop innovative drugs for difficult-to-treat diseases.
August 30, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Heidi Hagen, Sonoma Biotherapeutics
Business
BioForest is Breaking Out with Innovation, Talent and Investment
The BioForest region is growing up. With a focus on cell and gene therapy, a wealth of talent and proximity to high tech, it is quickly becoming one of biotech’s most exciting hotbeds.
August 27, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sana President and CEO Steve Harr/Courtesy of Sana
Business
Seattle’s Sana Biotech Shifts Manufacturing to Bothell, Washington, Adds Key Leaders
Seattle-based Sana Biotechnology is moving on from its current Fremont, California manufacturing facility, inking a lease deal to develop a manufacturing plant in Bothell, Washington.
June 2, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Employer Resources
BioSpace Introduces Diversity in Life Sciences Content Series
This summer, BioSpace will release a series of reports looking at the current state of diversity and inclusion in the life sciences.
May 24, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
BioForest
Sana Biotechnology Highlights Publication in Nature Biotechnology of Novel In Vivo Preclinical Data Showing the Potential for Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Glial Progenitor Cell Transplantation
May 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Sana Biotechnology Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates
May 8, 2024
 · 
16 min read
BioForest
Sana Biotechnology to Present at May and June 2024 Investor Conferences
May 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Sana Biotechnology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates
February 29, 2024
 · 
25 min read
BioForest
Sana Biotechnology to Present at the Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
February 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Sana Biotechnology Announces Publication of Preclinical Diabetes Data in Cell Stem Cell Demonstrating Insulin Independence Following Transplantation of Hypoimmune Allogeneic Primary Islet Cells Without Immunosuppression in a Diabetic NHP
February 13, 2024
 · 
8 min read
BioForest
Sana Biotechnology Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
February 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
BioForest
Sana Biotechnology Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering - February 08, 2024
February 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioForest
Sana Biotechnology Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock - February 07, 2024
February 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Policy
Sana Biotechnology Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for SC262, a Hypoimmune-modified, CD22-directed Allogeneic CAR T Therapy, for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Malignancies
January 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Load More