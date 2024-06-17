Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester.
188 East Blaine Street, Suite 400
Seattle, WA 98102
Looking for research associate jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
The biotech is laying off about 29% of its employees and will focus its resources on the company’s hypoimmune platform. The latest downsizing follows a previous round of layoffs in August 2023.
With its hypoimmune technology, the company looks to reshape the future of cell and gene therapy.
CEOs at Sana Biotechnology and BioLife Solutions explain how being based in the BioForest region helped them be voted one of BioSpace’s best places to work in 2023.
BioSpace’s 2023 “Best Places to Work,” highlights innovative companies with a positive workplace culture, flexibility and strong leadership.
Vilya will use its funds for cutting-edge computational techniques to develop innovative drugs for difficult-to-treat diseases.
The BioForest region is growing up. With a focus on cell and gene therapy, a wealth of talent and proximity to high tech, it is quickly becoming one of biotech’s most exciting hotbeds.
Seattle-based Sana Biotechnology is moving on from its current Fremont, California manufacturing facility, inking a lease deal to develop a manufacturing plant in Bothell, Washington.
This summer, BioSpace will release a series of reports looking at the current state of diversity and inclusion in the life sciences.
