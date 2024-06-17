SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: Chinese flags in a row/iStock
Policy
Chinese Government Arrests GenScript and Legend Biotech Founder for Smuggling
Two months after he was stepped down from the role of chief executive officer of Legend Biotech, Fangliang “Frank” Zhang has been arrested for smuggling genetic resources from the People’s Republic of China.
November 24, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pharm Country
China Coronavirus Update: Continued Spread, Run on Antivirals and Facemasks, Baby Diagnosed
The most recent figure for the China coronavirus outbreak is 28,018 confirmed cases with 563 deaths in China. Chinese health authorities indicate 19 foreigners have been infected by the virus. There are reports that a Chinese newborn is the youngest person to become infected. The infant was diagnosed 30 hours after birth, apparently having gotten it from the mother.
February 6, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Pharm Country
GenScript Biotech Corporation Announces Self-Amplifying RNA Synthesis Service for Advanced Therapeutic Applications
May 13, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
GenScript Biotech Releases 2023 ESG Report: Deepening Green Development Practices, Constructing Sustainable Future Blueprint
April 24, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Job Trends
GenScript Singapore’s Open Day Reveals Pioneering AI Capabilities in Recombinant Protein Production and Drug Discovery
April 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
GenScript Biotech Receives EcoVadis Bronze Medal for Outstanding Sustainability Performance
March 26, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
GenScript Biotech Announces 2023 Annual Results with a Five-Year CAGR stands at 30%
March 12, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Dr. David Liu Joins GenScript’s Scientific Advisory Board to Guide Company’s Innovation Strategy
March 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
Immunotherapy Pioneer Carl H. June, MD, Joins GenScript’s Scientific Advisory Board to Guide Company’s Innovation Strategy in Advancing Cell and Gene Therapy Breakthroughs
March 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
GenScript Biotech Corporation Expands Collaboration with Roche
March 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Pharm Country
GenScript Announces Its Inaugural Life Science Research Grant Project
February 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
San Francisco Witnesses the Voice of GCT Titans GenScript Biotech Global Forum Outlines the Future of the Industry
January 12, 2024
 · 
11 min read
