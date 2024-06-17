SUBSCRIBE
Arvinas Inc.

At Arvinas, we’re leading the creation of an entirely new way to treat disease through therapies that target and degrade disease-related proteins. We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new therapeutics for cancers and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Our proprietary PROTAC® protein degraders, or proteolysis-targeting chimeras, work by harnessing the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Our leading programs are focused on high-value targets in cancer, including the androgen and estrogen receptors associated with prostate and breast cancers, respectively. Our hope is to unlock the full potential of PROTAC protein degradation by developing our own robust pipeline and by partnering with the world’s leading drug development companies.

QUALITY BENEFITS
Designed with health and wellness in mind, employees and their families are eligible for:

  • Medical, dental, and vision options, including a generous company contribution into an HSA
  • Paid maternity and paternity leave
  • FSA, HSA, Healthcare, and Dependent Care accounts
  • Company provided life insurance and short/long-term disability coverage
  • Additional voluntary benefits including critical illness, hospital care and more

COMPENSATION & EQUITY
Central to our organization is attracting, retaining and engaging the best and brightest by sharing in the success of our organization:

  • Competitive salaries and an annual incentive program
  • 401K matching program with immediate vesting
  • Eligibility for long-term equity incentives upon hire and annually

TIME OFF
We believe it’s important to relax, unwind and enjoy life’s moments:

  • Paid vacation
  • A year-end office closure
  • Observed company holidays
  • Paid sabbatical upon 5 years’ tenure

We’re really excited about the work we’re doing inside and outside of Arvinas, and think you will be, too. We take our work very seriously, but we also ensure we’re having fun while doing it. We embrace the freedom to pursue innovation, think creatively, and give back. We care about each other, celebrate our accomplishments, and rise up to encourage our colleagues through challenges. If you think one of these open positions might be a fit, we’d love to hear from you.

  • NextGen Class of 2015
5 Science Park 395 Winchester Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
NEWS
Pictured: Abstract collage of money, pills, prostate cancer cells and signing a contract
Arvinas Strikes Deals With Pfizer, Novartis to Compete in Protein Degrader Space
As its lead oral targeted protein degrader moves through Phase III in partnership with Pfizer, Arvinas signs a licensing deal handing over all rights and responsibilities to Novartis.
April 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Business
Novartis Inks $1B Protein Degrader Deal with Arvinas, Begins MorphoSys Tender Offer
Novartis on Thursday announced that it is making $150 million in upfront payments to protein degradation biotech Arvinas, while separately revealing that its tender offer for MorphoSys has begun.
April 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Drug Development
Arvinas’ Experimental Breast Cancer Drug Fails to Impress Analysts
Late Monday, Arvinas Inc. was forced to divulge the contents of its upcoming breast cancer data presentation, slated for the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (“SABCS”).
November 23, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Editorial Staff
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Arvinas, Nuvig, Cambridge Isotope and More
This week’s Movers & Shakers include Arvinas, Inspire and Cambridge Isotope Laboratories all announcing new VP roles, and several others tap new C-suite executives.
August 18, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Veru, Pfizer, Regeneron and More
Clinical Catch-Up for February 21
February 18, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 6-10
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
December 10, 2021
 · 
14 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Steve Worland/courtesy of eFFECTOR
Drug Development
Biotechs Share Promising Breast Cancer Data at San Antonio Symposium
The 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium is meeting December 7–10 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, and virtually.
December 10, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Avilar Debuts to Pioneer Extracellular Protein Degradation
Avilar Therapeutics officially joined the game with $60 million in seed financing from RA Capital Management.
November 18, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Arvinas Appoints Ronald Peck, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
Arvinas, Inc., a biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, announced the appointment of Ronald Peck, M.D. to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer.
July 31, 2019
 · 
5 min read
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Arvinas Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
July 30, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Pharm Country
Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
June 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
Arvinas Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Congress
May 23, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Updated Clinical Data from Phase 1b Trial of Vepdegestrant in Combination with Palbociclib (IBRANCE®)
May 16, 2024
 · 
20 min read
Pharm Country
Arvinas Announces Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Annual Congress
May 9, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Arvinas Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
May 7, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Pharm Country
Arvinas to Present at Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Arvinas Appoints Randy Teel, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer
April 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
Arvinas Enters into a Transaction with Novartis, including a Global License Agreement for the Development and Commercialization of PROTAC® Androgen Receptor (AR) Protein Degrader ARV-766 for the Treatment of Prostate Cancer
April 11, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Arvinas Appoints Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
March 18, 2024
 · 
7 min read
