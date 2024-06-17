Mission

Freenome is a high growth biotech company on a mission since 2014 to create tools that empower everyone to prevent, detect, and treat their disease.

Approach

To achieve this mission, Freenome is developing next-generation blood tests to detect cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages using our multiomics platform and machine learning techniques. Our first blood test will detect early-stage colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas.

Funding

We have raised more than $1.1B from leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital, GV, Roche Venture Fund, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, American Cancer Society’s BrightEdge Ventures, Novartis, Verily, and more.

Freenomers

A ‘Freenomer’ is a mission-driven employee who is fueled by the opportunity to make a positive impact on patients’ lives, who thrives in a culture of respect and cross collaboration, and whose work makes a significant impact on the company and their career.