Freenome

Mission

Freenome is a high growth biotech company on a mission since 2014 to create tools that empower everyone to prevent, detect, and treat their disease.

Approach

To achieve this mission, Freenome is developing next-generation blood tests to detect cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages using our multiomics platform and machine learning techniques. Our first blood test will detect early-stage colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas.

Funding

We have raised more than $1.1B from leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital, GV, Roche Venture Fund, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, American Cancer Society’s BrightEdge Ventures, Novartis, Verily, and more.

Freenomers

A ‘Freenomer’ is a mission-driven employee who is fueled by the opportunity to make a positive impact on patients’ lives, who thrives in a culture of respect and cross collaboration, and whose work makes a significant impact on the company and their career.

What is Freenome? First and foremost, Freenome is a team. A cross-collaborative, mission-driven team developing next-generation blood tests for early cancer detection, so that we can find cancer when it’s most treatable.

NEWS
Pictured: Healthcare worker draws blood from a pat
Drug Development
Roche-Backed Freenome Continues Industry’s Funding Rally with $254M Raise
Freenome announced Thursday a fundraising round of more than a quarter of a billion dollars, led by Roche, to advance its blood-based cancer tests as pivotal readouts approach.
February 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, April 8
Onxeo, Amydis, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Freenome, Urovant Sciences and others all added new guidance and perspectives to their C-suite this week.
April 7, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Biotech Bay
Roche Makes $290M Investment in Freenome’s Colorectal Cancer Screening Program
Roche’s investment is aimed at supporting the development of Freenome’s colorectal cancer detection technology.
January 11, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
To Achieve What’s Possible, New Freenome CEO Mike Nolan ‘Makes His Own Weather’
The new CEO of Freenome has a talent for “making his own weather.” That’s a phrase he heard often growing up in Rapid City, South Dakota and, when applied to his life and career, comes down to assessing himself accurately and looking for opportunities to contribute.
July 14, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Policy
With Illumina Acquisition Pending, GRAIL Presents Multi-Cancer Detection Test
Grail presents its first data from the interventional PATHFINDER trial of Galleri, its multi-cancer early detection blood test. Galleri is now available in the U.S. by prescription.
June 7, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
Freenome Raises $270 Million to Advance Colorectal Cancer Liquid Biopsy
South San Francisco-based Freenome closed on an oversubscribed $270 million Series C financing.
August 26, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
Freenome Secures $160 Million to Advance Cancer Detection Blood Test
Following additional study, Freenome said it plans to seek regulatory approval under the Parallel Review Program, the first application of its platform in colorectal cancer screening.
July 24, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioMidwest
Is There a Diagnostic Company to Rise From the Ashes of Theranos?
Companies are filling in the gaps and the entire area of so-called “liquid biopsies” is hot these days, with companies like Guardant Health, Karius, Freenome, Apostle and GRAIL Bio entering the market. With this backdrop, let’s look at some companies working in the same field as the now-defunct Theranos.
January 29, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Pharm Country
Readers’ Picks: Top 10 Stories of 2018
As we look back over the year, we noticed some stories just grabbed readers more than others. Here’s a look at the top 10 stories of the year, including job cuts, best-selling drugs, up-and-coming companies,scandals, clinical trials, and more.
December 13, 2018
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
Freenome Raises $254 Million in New Funding to Accelerate its Platform for Early Cancer Detection
February 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Freenome Initiates PROACT LUNG Clinical Study for the Early Detection of Lung Cancer Using Blood Test Developed on Multiomics Platform
December 12, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Walgreens and Freenome Establish Partnership to Increase Diversity in Research for the Early Detection of Cancer
August 23, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Freenome Acquires Global Immunodiagnostics Developer Oncimmune Ltd
May 22, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Freenome Adds University of Chicago as a Partner for Its Vallania Study
April 12, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Freenome Adds Renown Health as Partner for the Sanderson Study
March 28, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Freenome Partners With Geisinger for the Sanderson Study
January 18, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
FREENOME PRESENTS RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTING THE PROMISE OF IDENTIFYING DRUG-RESPONSE BIOMARKERS FOR DLBCL PATIENTS
December 12, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Freenome Adds Several Community Partners to Clinical Study for the Detection of Cancer, Expanding Reach and Representation
November 1, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Business
Freenome Continues Growth, Adds Three New Leaders
June 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
