8 Companies Hiring in San Diego

Located in Biotech Beach , San Diego is one of the most research-intensive life sciences hubs in the country, known for its leadership in biotech, translational science and startup activity, according to California Life Sciences’ new 2025 sector report . In 2024, the region had about 57,000 employees, secured over $1.1 billion in National Institutes of Health funding and raised nearly $2 billion in venture capital, the report noted.

Regarding employment opportunities in San Diego, job postings live on the BioSpace website increased 9% year over year in May, reaching their highest level in September 2024.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in San Diego, check out the open positions at these eight companies.

In addition, Lundbeck is hiring a part-time research intern-biology in La Jolla, which is typically a 15- to 20-minute drive from San Diego.