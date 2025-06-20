8 Companies Hiring in San Diego

Looking for a biopharma job in San Diego? Check out the BioSpace list of eight companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Located in Biotech Beach, San Diego is one of the most research-intensive life sciences hubs in the country, known for its leadership in biotech, translational science and startup activity, according to California Life Sciences’ new 2025 sector report. In 2024, the region had about 57,000 employees, secured over $1.1 billion in National Institutes of Health funding and raised nearly $2 billion in venture capital, the report noted.
Regarding employment opportunities in San Diego, job postings live on the BioSpace website increased 9% year over year in May, reaching their highest level in September 2024.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in San Diego, check out the open positions at these eight companies.
- Avidity Biosciences has around two dozen openings. Jobs include post-doctoral fellow, biomarker sciences; executive director, clinical supply chain; and senior research associate, precision cardiology.
- Eli Lilly has about a dozen open roles. Positions include structural biologist (R5-R7); associate director, data monitoring committee (DMC) expert; and advisor-protein mass spectrometry.
- Insmed is hiring an executive medical director, ophthalmology, clinical development.
- Mirador Therapeutics has multiple openings. Jobs include associate director, CMC technical writing; associate director, regulatory affairs CMC; and director, clinical data management.
- Moderna is hiring an associate director, field medical advisor (senior MSL), West Coast.
- Novo Nordisk has an opening for a cardiometabolic educator.
- Qpex Biopharma is hiring a medical director-clinical development.
- Takeda is seeking a director, strategic account management-West region; a regional business manager, HAE-San Diego, CA; and an oncology regional director, hematology-Southwest region (Southern CA, AZ, HI).
In addition, Lundbeck is hiring a part-time research intern-biology in La Jolla, which is typically a 15- to 20-minute drive from San Diego.
Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.