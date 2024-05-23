SUBSCRIBE
Unravel the business of science with BioSpace. We dive into biopharma’s top stories and biggest challenges, whether it’s layoffs, pipeline shake-ups, acquisitions, new FDA approvals or how to regulate AI in drug development.

Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space
In this episode, Lori and guests discuss the pursuit of adequate representation and how clinical trials are being shaped by the legal environment they operate within.
August 1, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
1 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
July 24, 2024
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
Who Is Driving The Bus - Drug Developers & Healthcare Providers or AI?
This is the third episode of Denatured’s discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion. Here, our guests discuss imperatives around access and accountability.
July 18, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Pfizer’s Oral GLP-1 Push, Lilly Vs. Novo and PBMs Under Pressure
Pfizer selects its candidate for the oral GLP-1 race as Eli Lilly strives to overtake Novo Nordisk in the injectable weight-loss drug space. Meanwhile, pressure builds to reduce drug prices in the U.S.
July 17, 2024
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
Lilly’s I&I Play, ADC Investment and GLP-1 Momentum Persists
Eli Lilly becomes the latest to make a major investment in immunology and inflammation, while antibody-drug conjugate biopharma Myricx Bio nets a large Series A round and new research highlights the potential and possible risks of GLP-1s.
July 10, 2024
1 min read
Greg Slabodkin
FDA Approves Lilly’s Donanemab While Rejections Highlight Manufacturing Issues
Two CRLs from the FDA last week cited concerns with third-party manufacturers, while Indian CDMOs may make a bid for U.S. business if there is a decoupling from Chinese companies under the BIOSECURE Act.
July 3, 2024
1 min read
Jef Akst
Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
July 2, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Sarepta’s Big DMD Approval, Alnylam’s Clinical Win and ADA Highlights
This week, we discuss the expanded approval of Sarepta’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy Elevidys, Alnylam’s high stakes ATTR-CM win and highlights from ADA.
June 25, 2024
1 min read
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
BioSpace at #DIA2024: Workforce Trends, Trial Design, Peter Marks & Recap
BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠ and ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ bring live updates from ⁠day three of #DIA2024⁠ in San Diego.
June 20, 2024
1 min read
Challenging Research Models to Improve Health Equity
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the persisting challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion when designing clinical trials.
June 20, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
BIOSECURE’s Surprise Absence, the $100+ Billion Future Weight-Loss Market, DIA and More
This week’s news ranged from BioSpace’s on-the-ground updates from DIA to safety concerns in clinical trials to BIOSECURE Act updates to new projections that the GLP-1 market could top $100 billion within 10 years.
June 18, 2024
2 min read
BioSpace at #DIA2024: Convergence and Collaboration
BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠ and ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ bring live updates from ⁠the first day of #DIA2024⁠ in San Diego.
June 17, 2024
1 min read
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
This week, an FDA adcomm unanimously voted for the approval of Eli Lilly’s anti-amyloid antibody as thousands of layoffs continue to rattle the industry.
June 12, 2024
1 min read
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
