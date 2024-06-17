SUBSCRIBE
Founded in 2000, Tris Pharma, Inc. (www.trispharma.com) is the 3rd largest specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. With our intense focus on the application of physical chemistry in biological systems, coupled with the requirements of manufacturing and market demands, we have grown our employee base over 250% in the past three years. Specifically, we are engaged in research, development, and manufacturing of both OTC and Rx branded products and specialty generic products. Our mission is to understand the science driving the delivery of drugs into the human body;develop and bring to market products that add value to our customers and patients and provide a benefit to our company, employees and society at large.

US Highway 130
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
Tel: (732) 940-2800
Visit website
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
FDA
Tris Pharma Gets FDA Approval for Non-Stimulant ADHD Medication
Tris Pharma on Wednesday secured the FDA’s green light for Onyda XR, the first liquid non-stimulant nighttime treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in pediatric patients.
May 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA
Tris Pharma Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Once-Daily ONYDA XR (clonidine hydrochloride) Extended-Release Oral Suspension, the First-and-Only Liquid Non-Stimulant ADHD Medication
May 29, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Pharm Country
Tris Pharma Launches Digital Health Business to Develop and Commercialize Digital Products for ADHD
April 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Tris Pharma Appoints Michael Magee as Vice President, Quality & Compliance
February 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Tris Pharma Appoints Franchesca Fowler to Chief Compliance Officer and Vice President, General Counsel
January 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Tris Pharma Partners with Perigon Pharmacy 360 to Enhance Access to DYANAVEL® XR Tablets for the Treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
October 30, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Tris Pharma Secures First ex-US Authorizations for Quillivant ER Oral Suspension and Quillivant ER Chewable Tablet for the Treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
September 25, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
Tris Pharma Presents Data Reinforcing Limited Abuse Potential of Investigational Pain Therapy Cebranopadol at the 2023 PAINWeek Conference
September 5, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
Tris Pharma Awarded Five-Year Grant of Up to $16.6M From the NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse to Advance Cebranopadol for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder
August 28, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Tris Pharma Expands Leadership Team as Company Broadens Commercial Portfolio and Progresses Clinical Pipeline
May 2, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
Tris Pharma Reports Positive Topline Data from Clinical Study of Investigational Pain Therapy Cebranopadol Showing Significantly Less Potential for Abuse Versus Tramadol and Oxycodone
December 13, 2022
 · 
7 min read
