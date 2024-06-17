Founded in 2000, Tris Pharma, Inc. (www.trispharma.com) is the 3rd largest specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. With our intense focus on the application of physical chemistry in biological systems, coupled with the requirements of manufacturing and market demands, we have grown our employee base over 250% in the past three years. Specifically, we are engaged in research, development, and manufacturing of both OTC and Rx branded products and specialty generic products. Our mission is to understand the science driving the delivery of drugs into the human body;develop and bring to market products that add value to our customers and patients and provide a benefit to our company, employees and society at large.