Maze Therapeutics is translating novel genetic insights into lifesaving medicines, through an approach that integrates human genetics and functional genomics. Advances in these areas have enabled us to decode the mysteries of genetic modifiers in a range of severe diseases, which we aim to turn into medicines that mimic protective mutations.

What are genetic modifiers?

Despite an understanding of the genetic basis for many diseases, it remains a mystery why some people with a disease-causing mutation never get sick. This is often due to genes elsewhere in our DNA that affect the severity of disease and can provide a natural form of protection.

The Maze approach

Dramatic advances in human genetics and functional genomics now enable us to decode the mysteries of genetic modifiers in a range of severe diseases. Today, we believe we can systematically identify genetic modifiers and turn these insights into medicines. We have assembled a world-class team to realize this vision, including creative scientific pioneers, experienced company builders and biotech industry leaders.

Join us in our pursuit to change lives by translating genetic insights into medicine.