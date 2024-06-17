SUBSCRIBE
Maze Therapeutics is translating novel genetic insights into lifesaving medicines, through an approach that integrates human genetics and functional genomics. Advances in these areas have enabled us to decode the mysteries of genetic modifiers in a range of severe diseases, which we aim to turn into medicines that mimic protective mutations.

What are genetic modifiers?

Despite an understanding of the genetic basis for many diseases, it remains a mystery why some people with a disease-causing mutation never get sick. This is often due to genes elsewhere in our DNA that affect the severity of disease and can provide a natural form of protection.

The Maze approach

Dramatic advances in human genetics and functional genomics now enable us to decode the mysteries of genetic modifiers in a range of severe diseases. Today, we believe we can systematically identify genetic modifiers and turn these insights into medicines. We have assembled a world-class team to realize this vision, including creative scientific pioneers, experienced company builders and biotech industry leaders.

Join us in our pursuit to change lives by translating genetic insights into medicine.

171 Oyster Point Blvd, Suite 200
South San Francisco, CA 94080
NEWS
Policy
Biden, Big Pharma Increasingly at Loggerheads in Run-Up to 2024 Election
President Joe Biden has long promised to stand up to Big Pharma, lower prescription drug prices and limit the power of drugmakers—a pledge he seems intent on keeping.
December 15, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Facade of Sanofi's headquarters in Franc
Policy
Sanofi Drops Acquisition of Maze’s Pompe Disease Drug After FTC Challenge
Following the regulator’s administrative complaint and threat of a lawsuit in federal court, Sanofi has decided to terminate its licensing deal with Maze Therapeutics to avoid a long litigation process.
December 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Movers & Shakers: CEO Shakeups at BIO, Passage Bio and Palisade Bio
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Passage Bio and Palisade Bio saw leadership shakeups at the top, while Maze Therapeutics, Cerecin and more appointed new chief medical officers.
October 13, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
FDA
FDA Review: Immusoft, BioCryst, Intellia and More
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had a busy week leading up to the Labor Day holiday. Here’s a look at the agency’s recent activities.
September 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Maze Therapeutics Nets $190M to Propel Precision Medicine Programs
The company has produced a varied pipeline focused on the development of precision pharmacological treatments for nine different programs.
January 10, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kaylei Whalen
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 26
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
March 25, 2021
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Oct. 9
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
October 8, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
How COVID-19 is Affecting Clinical Trials and Drug Supplies from Biotech Bay Companies
Check out this article for the impacts that Biotech Bay companies are experiencing due to COVID-19.
June 4, 2020
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke, M.S.
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2020
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2020,” a list of up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched no earlier than mid-2018.
January 3, 2020
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Business
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Maze Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for MZE001, a Novel Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Pompe Disease
May 10, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Maze Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
February 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Maze Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Maze Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Dosing in Phase 1 Trial Evaluating MZE829, a Novel Oral APOL1 Inhibitor, as a Potential Treatment for APOL1 Kidney Disease
December 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Maze Therapeutics Announces FTC Action Seeking to Block Collaboration and License Agreement with Sanofi Regarding MZE001, a Potential Oral Substrate Reduction Therapy for Pompe Disease
December 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Policy
Press Release: Statement on FTC challenge to proposed license agreement with Maze Therapeutics
December 11, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Maze Therapeutics Highlights New Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement of APOL1 Inhibitor Candidate Toward Clinical Evaluation for APOL1 Kidney Disease
November 4, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Maze Therapeutics to Present New Data for APOL1 Kidney Disease in Proprietary Chronic Preclinical Model Demonstrating Reversal of Albuminuria
October 13, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Maze Therapeutics Announces Publication of Research Demonstrating Newly Identified Variant for APOL1 Kidney Disease is Associated with Reduced Risk of APOL1 Kidney Disease
October 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Maze Therapeutics to Participate in the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
September 21, 2023
 · 
1 min read
