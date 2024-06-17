Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US Inc.
The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and bring more, innovative medicines to patients. We have more ideas; we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, the US Commercial Operations & Clinical Development teams are based near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Idorsia is committed to meet the changing needs of healthcare professionals, patients and their families. The core of what we do is to bring creative solutions to the market based on our science and data.
One Radnor Corporate Center
100 Matsonford Road, Suite 101
Radnor, PA 19087
Company Ownership: Public
Stock Symbol: IDIA
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Months after Johnson & Johnson turned its back on the hypertension treatment Tryvio, Idorsia has secured the FDA’s nod for the endothelin receptor blocker.
Under the research and development agreement announced Wednesday, Viatris is securing global rights to Idorsia’s late-stage heart and lupus candidates.
Several biopharma companies are opening the week with positive clinical trial news. Read on for updates from Cytokinetics, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia and Seagen.
Idorsia is no longer continuing research into the use of ACT-539313 to treat binge eating disorders after failing to meet the primary endpoint in its latest trial.
The approval was based on data from a broad clinical program of 1,854 adults with insomnia conducted at more than 160 clinical sites in 18 countries.
From the continuing fight against COVID-19 to new companies emerging in exciting therapeutic areas to the people who mattered most, here’s a look at just some of the biggest successes, most dramatic flops – and a few that fall somewhere in between.
