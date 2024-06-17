Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US Inc.

The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and bring more, innovative medicines to patients. We have more ideas; we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, the US Commercial Operations & Clinical Development teams are based near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Idorsia is committed to meet the changing needs of healthcare professionals, patients and their families. The core of what we do is to bring creative solutions to the market based on our science and data.