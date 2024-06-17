SUBSCRIBE
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US Inc.

The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and bring more, innovative medicines to patients. We have more ideas; we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, the US Commercial Operations & Clinical Development teams are based near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Idorsia is committed to meet the changing needs of healthcare professionals, patients and their families. The core of what we do is to bring creative solutions to the market based on our science and data.

One Radnor Corporate Center
100 Matsonford Road, Suite 101
Radnor, PA 19087
Tel: 484-253-3887
Company Ownership: Public
Stock Symbol: IDIA
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange
NEWS
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Idorsia's office in Switzerland/iStock,
FDA
Idorsia Wins FDA Approval in Hypertension Months After J&J Returned Rights to Drug
Months after Johnson & Johnson turned its back on the hypertension treatment Tryvio, Idorsia has secured the FDA’s nod for the endothelin receptor blocker.
March 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Two business professionals in suits shaking hands
Business
Viatris, Idorsia Ink $350M R&D Pact for Two Phase III Assets
Under the research and development agreement announced Wednesday, Viatris is securing global rights to Idorsia’s late-stage heart and lupus candidates.
February 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
young doctor researches in lab
Drug Development
Cytokinetics, Seagen, Concert and Idorsia Begin Week with Trial Wins
Several biopharma companies are opening the week with positive clinical trial news. Read on for updates from Cytokinetics, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia and Seagen.
May 23, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Courtesy of Taljat David/Shutterstock
Drug Development
Idorsia Abandons Binge Eating Indication Following Phase II Trial Failure
Idorsia is no longer continuing research into the use of ACT-539313 to treat binge eating disorders after failing to meet the primary endpoint in its latest trial.
May 10, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, MS
Drug Development
FDA Okays Idorsia Insomnia Drug, Giving Hope to the Sleep-Deprived
The approval was based on data from a broad clinical program of 1,854 adults with insomnia conducted at more than 160 clinical sites in 18 countries.
January 10, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Biggest Biopharma Successes and Flops of 2021
From the continuing fight against COVID-19 to new companies emerging in exciting therapeutic areas to the people who mattered most, here’s a look at just some of the biggest successes, most dramatic flops – and a few that fall somewhere in between.
January 2, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2024
July 25, 2024
 · 
26 min read
FDA
US FDA approves Idorsia’s once-daily TRYVIO (aprocitentan) - the first and only endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of high blood pressure not adequately controlled in combination with other antihypertensives
March 20, 2024
 · 
19 min read
Business
Viatris and Idorsia Enter Into Significant Global Research and Development Collaboration
February 28, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Business
Idorsia and Viatris enter into a significant global research and development collaboration
February 28, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Sosei Heptares Announces Submission of New Drug Application in Japan for Daridorexant (ACT-541468), a Dual Orexin Receptor Antagonist for the Treatment of Insomnia
October 31, 2023
 · 
11 min read
Pharm Country
Tausif (‘Tosh’) Butt to Join Idorsia Pharmaceuticals U.S. as President and General Manager
August 31, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Deals
Sosei Heptares Acquires Idorsia’s Pharmaceuticals Business in Japan and APAC (ex-China), Accelerating its Transformation into a Fully Integrated Biopharmaceutical Company
July 20, 2023
 · 
17 min read
Pharm Country
Idorsia announces its insomnia medication, QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), is now covered by CVS
July 10, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Pharm Country
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Announces Support for a Clinical Trial being Conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense Evaluating QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) as Potential Therapy for Treatment of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
May 10, 2023
 · 
11 min read
Policy
Idorsia submits a New Drug Application to the US FDA for aprocitentan for the treatment of patients with difficult-to-control hypertension
December 20, 2022
 · 
13 min read
