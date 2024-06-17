SUBSCRIBE
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. In 1997, the company was founded to make a big difference in small patient populations, focusing on giving much-needed attention to the underserved communities of those with rare diseases. BioMarin sought to help patients whose voices could not always be heard and treat conditions that were not always in mainstream medical conversations. Throughout its history, BioMarin has worked tirelessly to make a difference by pursuing bold science. The company’s first approved therapy was inspired by a father who refused to accept there was no therapy for his son’s rare diagnosis. That relentless pursuit to change the course of his son’s future through the power of science is at the core of who BioMarin is today.

Through the company’s expertise in genetics and molecular biology, BioMarin has developed eight first or best-in-class targeted therapies that address the root cause of the conditions it seeks to treat, helping to better the lives of those struggling with rare genetic disease. The company’s purposeful and scientifically precise team of physicians and scientists has honed each treatment modality to seek transformative therapies.

Now, BioMarin seeks to make an even greater impact by applying the same science-driven, patient-forward approach that propelled the last 25 plus years of drug development to larger genetic disorders, as well as genetic subsets of more common conditions. Each drug candidate pursued is guided by a fundamental understanding of the genetics and underlying biology of the condition it will address. The company believes that applying its knowledge to make a transformative impact is not just a calling, but an obligation to those who will benefit most. The more innovative solutions developed, the more lives BioMarin can impact.

Gene therapy
IN THE PRESS
