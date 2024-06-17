InVitro Cell Research, LLC (ICR) is a privately funded company focused on regenerative and preventive personalized medicine. We are dedicated to discovering and developing interventions to slow and reverse biological aging and prevent major age-related diseases.

ICR has a small-group vibe and a highly collaborative work environment. We invest in our scientists, providing them the state-of-the-art resources they need to leverage their time and skills most effectively, empowering small teams to accomplish the amazing and advance our mission.

Our mission is to research ways to repair aging people, fast.