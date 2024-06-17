SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Amgen

We are all different, yet we have this in common: our mission to serve patients. This sense of shared purpose is key to our becoming one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies. It guides us as we continue to launch new medicines and reach millions of patients worldwide.

We live the mission.

We win together.

We thrive on continual challenge.

Our team of 22,000+ scientists and professionals worldwide bring distinct perspectives and experiences to all we do. We leverage our global talent to achieve together—to research, manufacture and deliver ever-better products and greater depth to our mission.

At Amgen, there is a strong correlation between our high level of diversity and performance. Because addressing issues with a wider range of perspectives and approaches leads to more creative problem-solving. Together, we’re transforming the promise of science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health.

Connect with us to explore how you can Win, Live, and Thrive at Amgen.

AWARDS
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
Corporate Headquarters
One Amgen Center Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Tel: 805-447-1000
Visit website
Email Us
  • Featured Employer
NEWS
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
The company is projecting that future growth will be driven by geographic and label expansions for its rare disease assets, as well as potential approvals in obesity.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Quality control professional examines sample in beaker in laboratory
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Automation engineer works at computer
Career Advice
7 Companies Hiring Automation Engineers
Looking for an automation engineer job? Check out these seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Goldfish jumps from big bowl to small bowl
Career Advice
Taking the Leap: Moving From Large to Small Biopharmas
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 12 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
BioMidwest
Top 5 Companies Hiring in Illinois
Looking for a biopharma job in Illinois? Check out these top five companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Amgen's office in Tampa, Florida
FDA
Amgen Wins FDA Approval for First Biosimilar to AstraZeneca’s Soliris
Amgen on Tuesday secured the FDA’s green light for the first interchangeable biosimilar to AstraZeneca’s Soliris to treat two rare diseases: paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.
May 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Who Will the Next “Big Pharma” Players Be?
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
AMGEN REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS
August 6, 2024
 · 
46 min read
Press Releases
AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2024 THIRD QUARTER DIVIDEND
August 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2024 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
deCODE genetics: Variants in the genome affect DNA methylation
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
PairX Bio Clinches Coveted Amgen Golden Ticket Award, as NSG BioLabs Deepens Efforts with Partners CapitaLand and Amgen to Boost Singapore’s Biotech Ecosystem with Fourth Site and Extended Awards Programme
July 18, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
Amgen to Present at Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
June 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Job Trends
AMGEN TO PRESENT INNOVATIVE RESEARCH FROM ITS ROBUST ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO AT ASCO 2024
May 28, 2024
 · 
47 min read
BioCapital
New data presented at ATS 2024 show the potential of TEZSPIRE to play a role in the future treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
May 19, 2024
 · 
14 min read
FDA
Amgen’s T-Cell Engager Wins FDA Approval for Difficult-to-Treat Lung Cancer
May 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
FDA
FDA APPROVES IMDELLTRA™ (TARLATAMAB-DLLE), THE FIRST AND ONLY T-CELL ENGAGER THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF EXTENSIVE-STAGE SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER
May 16, 2024
 · 
28 min read
Load More