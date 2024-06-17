We are all different, yet we have this in common: our mission to serve patients. This sense of shared purpose is key to our becoming one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies. It guides us as we continue to launch new medicines and reach millions of patients worldwide.

We live the mission.

We win together.

We thrive on continual challenge.

Our team of 22,000+ scientists and professionals worldwide bring distinct perspectives and experiences to all we do. We leverage our global talent to achieve together—to research, manufacture and deliver ever-better products and greater depth to our mission.

At Amgen, there is a strong correlation between our high level of diversity and performance. Because addressing issues with a wider range of perspectives and approaches leads to more creative problem-solving. Together, we’re transforming the promise of science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health.

