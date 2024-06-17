SUBSCRIBE
Eli Lilly and Company

Science has been our calling from the beginning. Colonel Eli Lilly founded the company in 1876 and charged employees to “take what you find here and make it better and better.” More than 147 years later, we remain committed to his vision through every aspect of our business and the people we serve, starting with discovering the best treatments for those who take our medicines and extending to health care professionals, employees and the communities in which we live. Moreover, you can also count on the team at Lilly to be incredibly civic-minded, supporting our communities through philanthropy, volunteerism, and a creative and innovative can-do spirit.

  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work

Karina found her fit at Lilly through our summer internship program. She is now hoping to inspire more Latinx students to make changes in the STEM field just as her mentor did for her. Visit careers.lilly.com/LRL to find open roles in Lilly’s research labs. #WeAreLilly

893 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46285
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
Eli Lilly comfortably cleared analyst estimates in the second quarter after improving supply of its blockbuster tirzepatide brands Mounjaro and Zepbound, which together generated more than $4 billion in sales.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
August 7, 2024
5 min read
Mollie Barnes
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
August 6, 2024
163 min read
Heather McKenzie
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
All doses of Eli Lilly’s type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Zepbound are now available, according to an update on Friday to the FDA’s drug shortage database.
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Quality control professional examines sample in beaker in laboratory
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 1, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Illustration with one open hand under a question mark and another under a light bulb
Career Advice
From Eli Lilly to Entrepreneur: A Journey to Independent Consulting
After more than 20 years at Eli Lilly, Leslie Sam moved into independent consulting. To prepare for the transition, she focused on becoming technically deep and earning industry recognition.
July 31, 2024
4 min read
Angela Gabriel
Automation engineer works at computer
Career Advice
7 Companies Hiring Automation Engineers
Looking for an automation engineer job? Check out these seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 25, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
July 24, 2024
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Regulatory
Lilly Wins Chinese Approval for Tirzepatide in Obesity on Heels of Novo’s Semaglutide
Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, which has previously been approved in China for diabetes, can now also be used for chronic weight management in the world’s second most populated country.
July 22, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Press Releases
Lilly Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3 Billion
August 8, 2024
24 min read
Press Releases
Lilly’s tirzepatide successful in phase 3 study showing benefit in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity
August 1, 2024
19 min read
Press Releases
Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results Announcement
July 25, 2024
1 min read
Press Releases
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Sale of OLUMIANT® Royalties and Milestones to OMERS Life Sciences for Up to $31.5 Million
July 17, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Lilly’s Kisunla™ (donanemab-azbt) Approved by the FDA for the Treatment of Early Symptomatic Alzheimer’s Disease
July 16, 2024
16 min read
Business
Lilly to Acquire Morphic to Improve Outcomes for Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease
July 8, 2024
10 min read
Press Releases
Radionetics Oncology Enters Into Strategic Agreement With Lilly
July 1, 2024
2 min read
Business
Melissa Seymour to join Lilly as executive vice president of Global Quality
June 4, 2024
6 min read
Genetown
QurAlis Grants Lilly Exclusive Global License for QRL-204, a Potentially First-in-Class Precision Therapy That Restores UNC13A Function in ALS and FTD
June 3, 2024
4 min read
Drug Development
Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 Study of Olomorasib in KRAS G12C-Mutant Advanced Solid Tumors Presented at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting
June 1, 2024
8 min read
