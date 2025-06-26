Longevity Biotech Takes Root on Nasdaq With $180M SPAC Deal

Minovia Therapeutics, an Israeli biotech hoping to get to the root causes of disease and aging, is planting itself onto the Nasdaq through a special purpose acquisition company transaction valued at $180 million.

The company will combine with Launch One Acquisition Corp. to become Mito US One, according to a Wednesday press release . The result will be a publicly traded biotech focused on Minovia’s mitochondrial augmentation technology, a platform that finds therapies for diseases driven by mitochondrial dysfunction .

Minovia’s lead product is MNV-201, an autologous hematopoietic stem cell product that is enriched with allogeneic mitochondria. The biotech is testing the therapy in a Phase II trial for the ultra-rare pediatric disorder Pearson syndrome and in a Phase Ib study for low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, will give Minovia access to a portion of $239.7 million in cash from Launch One’s trust account. Minovia will receive capital to boost growth and develop its pipeline, including reaching certain regulatory and clinical milestones and eventual commercial launches.