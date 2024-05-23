SUBSCRIBE
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
IRA
Novo Loses IRA Case as NJ Judge Asserts Price Negotiations Are Voluntary
Reiterating his ruling in a prior Inflation Reduction Act case, New Jersey District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi ruled that Novo Nordisk’s participation in the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program is of its own free will.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Legal
Sanofi Sues Sarepta Over Elevidys DMD Gene Therapy, Alleges Patent Infringement
Sarepta has been hit with another patent infringement lawsuit, this time from Sanofi and its subsidiary Genzyme alleging that the biotech used protected technology related to AAV vectors.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
An empty conference room overlooking a city
People
Cassava Execs Step Down Amid DOJ Probe of Possible Alzheimer’s Drug Fraud
As the DOJ and SEC look into two of its senior employees, Cassava Sciences’ CEO and one senior vice president have departed the company.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Capitol building at sunset
Drug pricing
‘Big Three’ PBMs to Face House Oversight Accountability as Hawaii Court Delivers Legal Victory
As scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers mounts, a House committee will hold a hearing on the alleged anticompetitive business practices of these middlemen.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
IRA
AstraZeneca Appeals IRA Loss, Reiterates Constitutional Challenge to Drug Price Negotiations
AstraZeneca joins Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb in appealing a previous legal loss for its challenge to the government’s drug price-setting program.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
desk chair with box of supplies on it
Opinion
To Weather Layoffs, Biotechs Must Guard Against Lawsuits
Restructuring can invite lawsuits if companies aren’t careful. Following local, state and federal rules is critical, as is keeping the employee handbook current.
July 17, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Justin Kozak
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Legal
Vertex Sues US Government Over Fertility Services for Casgevy Treatment
Vertex has filed a complaint against the Department of Health and Human Services, seeking to make its fertility preservation program available to federally insured patients needing Casgevy treatment.
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Collage of gavel, safety cones and roadblock
Career Advice
FTC Ban That Would Make Switching Jobs Easier Hits Roadblock
A recent legal decision could signal the ultimate demise of the FTC’s final rule banning most noncompete clauses. A biotech talent expert discusses how that affects biopharma job searches.
July 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Legal
Boehringer Ingelheim Loses Legal Challenge to IRA in Connecticut Federal Court Ruling
A federal judge ruled last week that the U.S. government can use its economic standing as a bulk purchaser to negotiate for better deals, handing Boehringer Ingelheim a loss in its legal challenge to the Inflation Reduction Act.
July 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business partners discussing the terms of a contract
Patents
Daiichi Sankyo Wins $47M in ADC Patent Arbitration With Seagen, Pfizer Dispute Looms
Daiichi Sankyo has secured a victory in its patent arbitration with Seagen, nabbing a $47 million award for attorneys’ fees and other costs, plus interest. However, a larger patent battle with Pfizer remains.
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC
Policy
Supreme Court’s Chevron Doctrine Ruling Could Limit FDA’s Regulatory Authority
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the long-standing Chevron doctrine, which required courts to defer to federal agencies and their interpretation of statutes, putting potential limits on the FDA’s regulatory decisions.
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Legal Execution Department makes an appointment with the customer to sign a mediation agreement to pay the debt.
Policy
Daiichi Sankyo Wins $47M in ADC Patent Arbitration With Seagen, Pfizer Dispute Looms
Daiichi Sankyo has secured a victory in its patent arbitration with Seagen, nabbing a $47 million award for attorneys' fees and other costs, plus interest. However, a larger patent battle with Pfizer remains.
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Supreme Court of the United States. Washington DC, USA.
Policy
Supreme Court's Chevron Doctrine Ruling Could Limit FDA's Regulatory Authority
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the long-standing Chevron doctrine, which required courts to defer to federal agencies and their interpretation of statutes, putting potential limits on the FDA's regulatory decisions.
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Whitchurch-Stouffville, On, Canada: - May 30, 2021: Teva Canada Ltd facility in Whitchurch-Stouffville, On, Canada. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is an Israeli pharmaceutical company.
Policy
Teva Pays $750M to Resolve Israeli Tax Issues Going Back More Than a Decade
Teva Pharmaceuticals has settled years of tax litigation with the Israel Tax Authority for $750 million, which the company will pay in installments starting in 2024 to 2029.
June 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Policy
Lilly Takes More Legal Actions Over Compounded Tirzepatide, Warns About Counterfeits
Eli Lilly on Thursday said it is again suing spas and clinics over compounded and counterfeit forms of tirzepatide, the active ingredient in blockbusters Mounjaro and Zepbound, which the pharma says can cause harmful side effects.
June 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Press Releases
Braxia Scientific Announces Cease Trade Order
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Therma Bright Receives Positive Notification from U.S. DHHS’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS)
August 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Spectral Medical Provides July Tigris Trial Update
August 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. and NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:NRXP) Announce Arbitration Order Enabling HOPE Therapeutics Spinoff
July 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Braxia Scientific Provides Update on Application for Management Cease Trade Order
July 26, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
CureVac Provides Update on Trial Dates for Patent Litigation Across Multiple Geographies Against Pfizer/BioNTech
July 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
XyloCor Therapeutics and SmartCella Enter into License Agreement for Use of the Extroducer Infusion Catheter System to Administer Novel Gene Therapy XC001 to the Heart
July 10, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Pluristyx Announces License Agreement with Humacyte to Develop BioVascular Pancreas using iPSCs
July 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Preveceutical Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order
July 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Issuance of New European & Australian Patents Bolster IP Protection for Jaguar Health in the Treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) and Congenital Diarrheal Disorders (CDDs)
July 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 8, 2024
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Viridian Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 3, 2024
July 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Granted Extension by Nasdaq Hearing Panel to Regain Compliance with Continued Listing Requirements
July 3, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 02, 2024
July 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
LENSAR Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 02, 2024
July 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
biomodal Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against New England Biolabs
July 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Stonegate Updates Coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (BU)
July 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Litigation Settlement with Dormer Laboratories, Inc.
July 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Policy
Arbitration Dispute Between Daiichi Sankyo and Seagen Ends
June 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Policy
Health Canada Issues Three Export Permits to Optimi to Supply Patients Under Australia’s Authorised Prescriber Scheme
June 25, 2024
 · 
5 min read
