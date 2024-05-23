Drug Delivery

SUBSCRIBE
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
August 5, 2024
4 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Vertex Sues US Government Over Fertility Services for Casgevy Treatment
July 16, 2024
1 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Blue and white pills on a metal conveyer belt
FDA Needs to Step Up As Use of Third-Party Manufacturers Leads to Rejections
June 28, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Merck’s ADC Pact With Daiichi Hits Regulatory Setback in FDA Rejection
June 27, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Scrutiny of WuXi Raises Potential Opportunities for Indian CDMOs
June 25, 2024
6 min read
Tyler Patchen
Novo Nordisk Continues Manufacturing Spending Spree With $4.1B Investment
June 25, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Finally Reaches Pricing Deal With England’s NHS for Cystic Fibrosis Drugs
June 21, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Injection pens for GLP-1 medications in a box and a measuring tape
GLP-1 Global Obesity Market to Reach $111B by 2033, Despite Headwinds: GlobalData
While GLP-1 drugs remain wildly popular and are a highly lucrative sector, data analytics firm GlobalData contends manufacturing and cost will remain overhangs on the obesity market.
June 14, 2024
3 min read
Tyler Patchen
Who’s Paying for Million-Dollar Gene Therapies?
Given their seven-figure price tags, it’s not clear how accessible the would-be cures will be to U.S. patients on public or private insurance.
June 11, 2024
5 min read
Karen Fischer
Pictured: Collage of a man injecting insulin, money, syringes, and injector pens
As Sales of Weight Loss Drugs Skyrocket, the Insulin Market Falters
Crackdowns on drug pricing have forced one major insulin out of the market. Are more to come?
May 13, 2024
5 min read
Karen Fischer
Pictured: Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Novo Nordisk CEO Agrees to Testify at Senate Hearing After Sanders’ Subpoena Threat
Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Jørgensen has agreed to appear before the Senate health committee in a hearing on the prices of its blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.
June 17, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
The United States Capitol building with the dome lit up at night.
BIOSECURE Act Left Out of Department of Defense Spending Bill by House Rules Committee
The BIOSECURE Act, which seeks to protect U.S. national security from Chinese biotech companies, will not be part of the House of Representatives vote on the 2025 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act.
June 12, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk. A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark. Copenhagen, Denmark - august 12, 2023.
Sanders Seeks Subpoena for Novo Nordisk President Regarding Ozempic, Wegovy Pricing
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the Senate health committee, has proposed issuing a subpoena to Novo Nordisk President Doug Langa forcing him to testify regarding the company’s pricing for Wegovy and Ozempic.
June 12, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of a dragon, congress, and money
Opinion: As More Companies Are Targeted by BIOSECURE Act, Investor Relations Crisis Brews
The House Select Committee asks the FBI for a briefing on GenScript’s links to China, fueling the challenge facing public relations and investor relations teams at US biopharma firms and Chinese CDMOs.
June 11, 2024
4 min read
JX (Jaxon) Tan
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
Securing top talent in research and development and manufacturing will remain challenging for life sciences companies in 2024, according to a new report by CBRE.
June 6, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Lilly Invests Another $5.3B in Indiana Plant to Boost Tirzepatide Manufacturing
Amid shortages of its Mounjaro and Zepbound blockbuster drugs, Eli Lilly on Friday said it is investing an additional $5.3 billion in its production site in Lebanon, Indiana, to boost output of their active ingredient.
May 24, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Sign above the entrance to a U.S. courthouse
Appeals Court Sides With Drugmakers in 340B Case, Allows Limits on Discounts Under Program
An appellate court ruled on Tuesday that pharmaceutical companies can lawfully impose restrictions on covered drugs under the 340B Drug Pricing Program.
May 23, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Dragon and eagle flank a throne of swords
Opinion: Chinese CDMOs and US Biopharma PR Strike a Precarious Balance
The PR departments of Chinese CDMOs affected by the BIOSECURE Act and their U.S. partners must step up to ensure proposed legislation doesn’t squash innovation.
May 21, 2024
5 min read
JX (Jaxon) Tan
Pictured: AstraZeneca's building in Shanghai, China
AstraZeneca to Build $1.5B ADC Manufacturing Plant in Singapore
To support its growing antibody-drug conjugate portfolio, AstraZeneca on Monday said it is investing $1.5 billion in a Singapore production site that will include all steps of the ADC manufacturing process.
May 20, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Healthcare worker carrying an IV bag
Galapagos Partners with Blood Centers of America to Decentralize CAR-T Production
Belgian biotech Galapagos is teaming with Blood Centers of America to help deploy its decentralized CAR-T therapy manufacturing platform closer to treatment centers across the U.S.
May 16, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
