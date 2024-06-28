SUBSCRIBE
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 54,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information visit novonordisk.com.

Our US Research & Development hub, located in the Greater Boston area, brings together the best talent to drive life science innovation. Located in Lexington, Watertown and Cambridge, our teams reflect the full scope of R&D, from early research through late-stage clinical development. We are building for the future by creating a distinct R&D community based on collaboration, partnerships, and cutting-edge research across multiple modalities and therapeutic areas. We recognize that improving human health starts here and that patients rely on us. By combining the speed and agility of biotech with the quality, resources, and stability of a large pharmaceutical company, our US R&D hub will benefit from the best of both worlds to develop new medicines that meet the needs of patients.

Novo Nordisk is its people. We rely on the diversity of perspectives from colleagues all around the world. Our forward thinking, supported by careers that are as dynamic as we are, makes Novo Nordisk a great place to be and be from. This is your moment. Here we don’t stand still, we never give up – we make an impact. We’re trusted to have the courage. Together, we make it happen.

75 Hayden Avenue
Lexington, MA 02421
Tel: 617-612-6200
NEWS
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
IRA
Novo Loses IRA Case as NJ Judge Asserts Price Negotiations Are Voluntary
Reiterating his ruling in a prior Inflation Reduction Act case, New Jersey District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi ruled that Novo Nordisk’s participation in the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program is of its own free will.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo’s Older GLP-1 Drug Slows Cognitive Decline in Phase IIb Alzheimer’s Trial
Cognitive function in the liraglutide cohort declined 18% slower than in the placebo arm over one year of treatment, researchers announced Tuesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Boy breaking a cigarette in half
GLP-1
Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic Could Help Curb Cigarette Use in Diabetics: Study
Adding to growing evidence of its benefits beyond glucose control and weight loss, Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic could also potentially help diabetics quit smoking, according to new research.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
Obesity
FDA Flags Safety Risks of Compounded Versions of Novo’s Semaglutide, Reports Hospitalizations
The regulator on Friday warned healthcare providers and patients about adverse events linked with dosing errors from compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss and diabetes drugs.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Automation engineer works at computer
Career Advice
7 Companies Hiring Automation Engineers
Looking for an automation engineer job? Check out these seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration depicting a heart, a kidney, and GLP-1 agonist injection pens
GLP-1
Beyond Weight Loss: Novo and Lilly Look to Expand Their GLP-1 Pipelines
While type 2 diabetes and obesity are the primary conditions currently treated with blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly aim to enter additional markets.

July 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Grant Playter
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Novo Nordisk’s sales increased by 24% in Danish kroner and by 25% at constant exchange rates to DKK 133.4 billion in the first six months of 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
European regulatory authority adopts a positive opinion for an update of the Wegovy® label to reflect risk reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events
July 26, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Novo Nordisk receives Complete Response Letter in the US for once-weekly basal insulin icodec
July 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
Novo Nordisk launches national Wegovy® campaign, Power of Wegovy®
June 3, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Novo Holdings Boston office named a 2024 Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal
May 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Flagship Pioneering and Metaphore Biotechnologies Announce Research Collaboration with Novo Nordisk to Develop Next-Generation Therapeutics for Obesity Management
May 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Ventus Therapeutics Announces First Participant Dosed in Clinical Study with an NLRP3 Inhibitor Licensed Exclusively to Novo Nordisk
May 3, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Policy
Alkermes plc Completes Sale of Athlone, Ireland Facility to Novo Nordisk
May 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Ginkgo Bioworks and Novo Nordisk Expand Alliance to Collaborate Across R&D Value Chain
April 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read
BioCapital
Empowering Change: AMCP Foundation partners with Moda Health and Novo Nordisk Inc., launching a Health Disparities Research Internship
April 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read
