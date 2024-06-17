SUBSCRIBE
Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon is a clinical stage oncology company leveraging our unique precision medicine platform, called Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3), for development of our drug pipeline. AP3 is used to generate proprietary OncoSignature® companion diagnostics to identify the patients who will benefit from our medicines.

The name Acrivon (derived from Greek for “accurate”) embodies how our OncoSignature® tests link the patient’s active tumor-driving mechanisms with the drug’s mode-of-action to accurately match our therapies with patients who will benefit independent of underlying genetic tumor alterations. Our pipeline includes the advanced Phase 2 lead program, ACR-368 (prexasertib), a clinically active CHK1/2 inhibitor, as well as preclinical programs targeting critical nodes in DNA Damage Response (DDR) and cell cycle regulation.

Acrivon’s team is a rare blend of leading scientific pioneers and highly accomplished executives. The team is located at two Centers of Excellence in Boston and Lund/Copenhagen in Scandinavia leveraging regional expertise, infrastructure, and capabilities.

In addition to learning from some of the field’s greatest minds, our committed team members are encouraged to realize their full potential in work and life. We’re a passionate group that values openness, creativity, fresh perspectives, transformative ideas, and a positive can-do attitude. We value diversity, integrity, and passion for scientific excellence, and care deeply about our patients.

If you have the drive and passion to build the future with us, please see our current open positions.

480 Arsenal Way
Watertown, MA 02472
Visit website
