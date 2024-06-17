The BioCapital region of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. is about much more than just the Beltway encircling the nation’s capital city. Beyond the Beltway, life sciences innovation abounds.

Major universities in the area, including renowned medical school Johns Hopkins University, Georgetown University and University of Maryland, Baltimore contribute to the success of BioCapital.

BioCapital is also home to BIO, headquartered in Washington, D.C. BIO is a leading biotechnology advocate for its members, represents state and regional associations and also organizes the annual BIO International Convention.

BioCapital state and regional member organizations include Delaware Bio, Maryland Life Sciences (a division of Maryland Tech Council), and Virginia Bio.