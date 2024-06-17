SUBSCRIBE
Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The BioCapital region of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. is about much more than just the Beltway encircling the nation’s capital city. Beyond the Beltway, life sciences innovation abounds.

Major universities in the area, including renowned medical school Johns Hopkins University, Georgetown University and University of Maryland, Baltimore contribute to the success of BioCapital.

BioCapital is also home to BIO, headquartered in Washington, D.C. BIO is a leading biotechnology advocate for its members, represents state and regional associations and also organizes the annual BIO International Convention.

BioCapital state and regional member organizations include Delaware Bio, Maryland Life Sciences (a division of Maryland Tech Council), and Virginia Bio.

Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Business
Novavax Misses Q2 Revenue Estimate, Cuts 2024 Forecast on COVID-19 Vaccine Sales
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Pipeline
Incyte Trims Early-Stage Pipeline Amid Strategic Shift in R&D
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of a dragon, congress, and money
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi AppTec Hit With Slight Drop in US Revenue as Threat of BIOSECURE Act Looms
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Adcomms
FDA Adcomm Calls for Changes in Perioperative Lung Cancer Trials
The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on Thursday strongly supported changing clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer drugs given in the perioperative setting, pointing out the need for a more nuanced approached to treatments before and after surgery.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA sign outside its office in Maryland
Regulatory
FDA Issues Final Guidance for Using Real-World Data in Drug Applications
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Capitol Building
Pharmacy benefit managers
PBM Execs Point Fingers at Pharma Industry in House Hearing on Rising Drug Prices
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
COMPANIES IN BIOCAPITAL
ATCC
Civica Rx
Emergent BioSolutions
Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research
MacroGenics, Inc.
United States Pharmacopeia
Entrance of the FTC in Washington, DC
Policy
PBMs ‘Wield Enormous Power’ Over Patient Access to Affordable Drugs: FTC
July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A close-up of the U.S. Capitol dome/iSto
Policy
House Speaker Plans to Vote, Pass BIOSECURE Act into Law This Year
July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: FDA sign at its office in Washington, DC/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Policy
FDA Again Rejects Supernus Drug-Device Combo for Parkinson’s Disease
April 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
MORE COMPANIES IN BIOCAPITAL
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Autonomous Therapeutics
Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Barinthus Biotherapeutics
BRAINbox Solutions, Inc
Contraline
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Foresee Pharmaceuticals
KeVIRx
Kolon Tissuegene
Neuraly
NeuroNascent, Inc.
NiKang Therapeutics Inc.
NImmune Biopharma
Phlow
Processa Pharmaceuticals
QPS
Quoin Pharmaceuticals
Remedy Plan Therapeutics
Sabin Vaccine Institute
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals
Zephyr AI
