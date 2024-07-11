SUBSCRIBE
Neuropsychiatric disorders

Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Ozempic Tied to Lower Risk of Dementia, Nicotine Misuse: Study
Despite recent concerns about suicidality and other neuropsychiatric issues, a recent study has found that Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic (semaglutide) is associated with lower risks of dementia, cognitive deficit and nicotine misuse.
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A brain hovers over a hand against a yellow-striped background
Neuroscience
5 Neuro Data Readouts to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Deep Dive: Psychedelics for Mental Health
In this deep dive BioSpace analyzes the neuropsychedelic therapeutics pipeline, which grabbed headlines in February when the FDA accepted the New Drug Application for Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA capsules for PTSD.
June 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie