ATCC is a private, nonprofit, global biological resource center and standards organization. We provide the scientific community credible biological products, advanced model systems, and high-quality services that support complex research in a variety of innovative applications resulting in incredible achievements in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health.

We support the scientific community with the world’s largest and most diverse collection of human and animal cell products, as well as molecular genomic tools, microbe products, and biological materials. We offer a host of services, as well, including cell and microbial culturing and authentication, development and production of controls and derivatives, proficiency testing, and biomaterial deposit services. Through our ATCC Federal Solutions initiative, we lend our expertise to federal agencies in areas that include global health and infectious diseases, biodefense, and noncommunicable diseases.

We’ve developed a quality commitment, which includes ISO accreditations and standards, that has allowed ATCC to evolve from a traditional culture collection founded in 1925 to a biological resource center with an infrastructure that supports the future of life science and biotechnology.

Our newly expanded headquarters and bioproduction facility is located in Manassas, Virginia, near Washington DC, and a recently renovated research and technology center of excellence in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

10801 University Boulevard
Manassas, VA 20110
Tel: (703)365-2700
NEWS
Scott Boller, headshot
ATCC Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Scott Boller, CPA, brings more than 25 years of financial and accounting leadership in the tech, software, and pharmaceutical industries to ATCC.
August 17, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Nov. 22
Pharma and biotech companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with this week’s appointments.
November 21, 2019
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
ATCC Announces Award from the National Cancer Institute to Provide Biospecimen Processing Services and Assays for Cancer Research
March 19, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
ATCC and Tissue Dynamics Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Bring a Transformative Heart Organoid Model to Market
February 27, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
ATCC Announces New Award from BARDA to Provide Centralized Storage and Bioprocessing Services for Project NextGen
January 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
BioCapital
ATCC Products to be Used in Microgravity Experiments on the International Space Station
November 10, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
ATCC Announces Award from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to Support Its Preclinical Services for Biopharmaceutical Product Development
November 7, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Synthego and ATCC Enter Alliance for Cutting-Edge Gene Editing of Mammalian and Mouse Cell Lines
June 28, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Policy
ATCC Announces New Award from BARDA to Further Support its Medical Countermeasures Clinical Studies Network
June 27, 2023
 · 
3 min read
ATCC and USP Enter Strategic Collaboration to Support Global Quality Production of Biologics
February 23, 2023
 · 
4 min read
ATCC Announces Participation with Areté on IARPA Contract to Develop New Methods for Identifying Low-Dose Radiation Exposure
January 10, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
ATCC Announces New Award from the National Cancer Institute to Process Biomaterials for Cancer Research
August 23, 2022
 · 
3 min read
