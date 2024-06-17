ATCC is a private, nonprofit, global biological resource center and standards organization. We provide the scientific community credible biological products, advanced model systems, and high-quality services that support complex research in a variety of innovative applications resulting in incredible achievements in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health.

We support the scientific community with the world’s largest and most diverse collection of human and animal cell products, as well as molecular genomic tools, microbe products, and biological materials. We offer a host of services, as well, including cell and microbial culturing and authentication, development and production of controls and derivatives, proficiency testing, and biomaterial deposit services. Through our ATCC Federal Solutions initiative, we lend our expertise to federal agencies in areas that include global health and infectious diseases, biodefense, and noncommunicable diseases.

We’ve developed a quality commitment, which includes ISO accreditations and standards, that has allowed ATCC to evolve from a traditional culture collection founded in 1925 to a biological resource center with an infrastructure that supports the future of life science and biotechnology.

Our newly expanded headquarters and bioproduction facility is located in Manassas, Virginia, near Washington DC, and a recently renovated research and technology center of excellence in Gaithersburg, Maryland.