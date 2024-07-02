Lori Ellis

Lori is the head of insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. She creates engaging content for clients to support their marketing objectives. She has been part of an award-winning marketing team and has won a Muse Creative award, a Vega award and several Adobe awards in collaborative team projects for her audio narration work. Her experience in the television/film and audio industries benefits both BioSpace and partners through her moderation and hosting of live and virtual events. While she has covered all elements of the drug development process, her primary focuses are women’s health issues, the economic climate, and the ever-evolving impact of technology – specifically artificial intelligence – on the pharmaceutical industry.