Lori Ellis

Head of Insights

Lori is the head of insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. She creates engaging content for clients to support their marketing objectives. She has been part of an award-winning marketing team and has won a Muse Creative award, a Vega award and several Adobe awards in collaborative team projects for her audio narration work. Her experience in the television/film and audio industries benefits both BioSpace and partners through her moderation and hosting of live and virtual events. While she has covered all elements of the drug development process, her primary focuses are women’s health issues, the economic climate, and the ever-evolving impact of technology – specifically artificial intelligence – on the pharmaceutical industry.

Drug Development
The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space
In this episode, Lori and guests discuss the pursuit of adequate representation and how clinical trials are being shaped by the legal environment they operate within.
August 1, 2024
1 min read
Drug Development
Who Is Driving The Bus - Drug Developers & Healthcare Providers or AI?
This is the third episode of Denatured’s discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion. Here, our guests discuss imperatives around access and accountability.
July 18, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
July 8, 2024
1 min read
Drug Development
Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
July 2, 2024
1 min read
Challenging Research Models to Improve Health Equity
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the persisting challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion when designing clinical trials.
June 20, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace and DIA speakers discuss CGT Combination
Drug Development
BioSpace x DIA: Navigating the Emergence of CGT Combination Products
BioSpace’s Lori Ellis discusses the risks and challenges of cell and gene therapy combination products with DIA speakers James Wabby, AbbVie and Rob Schulz, Suttons Creek, Inc.
May 22, 2024
1 min read
Where Do We Go From Here? The Future of Women’s Health
In the second episode of our series on women’s health, we discuss what may happen to future generations if women, the custodians of generational health, are not comfortable sharing complete medical histories.
April 24, 2024
1 min read
Policy
Can $12 Billion Jumpstart Women’s Health?
Federal funding and legislation spotlight women’s health opportunities and challenges.
April 8, 2024
8 min read
Policy
Will the IRA’s Focus on the Pharmaceutical Industry Hurt the World’s Healthcare System Instead of Helping Patients?
The pharmaceutical industry is facing critical attention, particularly around drug pricing and development costs. Drug development cost is about 10% of the total healthcare spend in the United States. Broader issues such as local monopolies, utilization, unit, and costs and local monopolies, politics and a fragmented payer system contribute to the increasingly high costs to patients.
March 28, 2024
1 min read
HIMSS 2024 Opening Night
Policy
Global Healthcare Celebrates Tech Successes & Grapples with Cybersecurity at HIMSS 2024
Global healthcare and life sciences look toward automation, AI and Quantum to protect patient data and save lives.
March 26, 2024
7 min read
Stephen Pyke,MSc., Tamei Elliott, M.S., Sherrine E
Policy
Cautiously Stepping Into the Future of AI by Stepping Back Into the Past at DIA’s MASC
GenAI, the youngest of the AI family, is evolving quickly. The global life sciences industry is attempting to evolve with it. However, as a keynote session at DIA’s MASC suggests, taking a pause to understand AI risks and to prepare to comply with the EU AI Act is what is needed.
March 19, 2024
6 min read
Drug Delivery
The Unintended Consequences of Small Molecules
This episode focuses on a healthy discussion regarding the IRA, particularly the unintended consequences to small molecule development within the industry and for patients.
March 14, 2024
1 min read
The ABCs of ADCs: Why antibody-drug conjugates are so hot right now
These days you can hardly move without figuratively bumping into ⁠antibody-drug conjugates⁠ (ADCs). This week we discuss ⁠Pfizer’s strategic priorities⁠ for oncology - focused on ADCs and less on small molecules - and how the market is being influenced by the IRA.
March 6, 2024
1 min read
Policy
The gap is where the pain is: Drug pricing and patient costs
This episode explores the drug pricing gap between consumer experience and industry norms. Join Lori and our KOLs as we explore the drivers of healthcare costs, the CBO, rebates, and overall spend in this new series.
February 29, 2024
1 min read
LGBTQIA-friendly clinical trial and data collage
Drug Development
We Don’t Know What We Don’t Know: LGBTQIA+ Patient Data and the Struggle for Inclusivity
With over 20% of people born between 1997 and 2003 identifying as a sexual and gender minority, moderated panels at SCOPE 2024 discuss the need to engage this community in clinical trials.
February 21, 2024
7 min read
