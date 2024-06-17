SUBSCRIBE
Lundbeck

Lundbeck is a Global Pharmaceutical Company Specialized in Brain Diseases. We are tirelessly dedicated to restoring brain health, so every person can be their best. To fulfill this purpose, Lundbeck is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals across the world. For more than 70 years, Lundbeck has been at the forefront of neuroscience research. Beyond developing transformative medical therapies, we strive to make a difference for patients, by working to increase support to affected families and engaging with communities to create broader social acceptance of people living with brain diseases. Equally important to what we deliver is how we deliver it. Our approach across the value chain incorporates sustainable business practices. We care for people, the environment and society, and we do it with full respect for each other’s diverse perspectives and experiences.

  • Our commitment is to empower patients to give them the tools and resources they need to understand their disease and its unfolding.
  • Our commitment is to continuously challenge status quo and push our science further to make real differences for patients.
  • Our commitment is to families to bring evidence-based data, visibility and support to their work in managing a chronic disease.
  • Our commitment is to communities to end the stigma, fear, and silence that surrounds brain diseases.
  • Our commitment is to society, to increase access to medicines for the most vulnerable, to act responsibly towards the environment and to behave with respect and integrity in everything we do.

Offices in:

· Deerfield, IL - Lundbeck US Home Office

· La Jolla, CA - Lundbeck La Jolla Research Center, Inc.

· Bothell, WA - Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceuticals, Inc

6 Parkway North
Deerfield, IL 60015
Tel: 224-507-1000
Visit website
A highly specialized pharmaceutical company that has conducted neuroscience research for more than 70 years. We develop innovative treatments to restore brain health and transform the lives of millions of people worldwide.

Global leadership in brain health. Whatever your area of specialization, you will be part of our company-wide commitment to develop and advance treatments that improve the lives of people with brain disease.

A culture of innovation, collaboration, and respect. We inspire curiosity, expect integrity, and pursue our achievements through knowledge-sharing, patient engagement, and the passion to deliver our end goal.

We understand we carry a huge responsibility for the societies we serve, and use our knowledge and voice to raise awareness, challenge standards, and increase opportunities – for patients and each other. We are at the forefront of treatment innovation, and together we continue to make a difference to people living with brain diseases.

As one way we invest in your career, we offer our employees a competitive compensation and benefit package that matches benchmark and general market conditions in our individual business locations.

The success of our strategy, “Expand and Invest to Grow Lundbeck” hinges on our combined competencies – and competence hinges on highly qualified and motivated employees. Our Employee Satisfaction Survey (ESS) gives us the pulse on employee motivation by asking about key elements in our work lives including management, work climate and development opportunities. We follow up on the ESS with concrete initiatives aimed at maintaining our focus on our unique workplace culture and providing personalized and aligned development opportunities for our employees.

  • Patient-driven

We put patients at the center of our fight for health and human dignity.

  • Courageous

We dare to confront unsolved healthcare challenges.

  • Ambitious

We set high expectations for ourselves because people in need have high expectations of us.

  • Passionate

We persist in developing life-changing therapies because life should not be interrupted by brain disease.

  • Responsible

We act with respect and integrity in everything we do.

Diversity matters, and inclusion

We Embrace the Uniqueness of Individuals. Individuals make up our business – our employees and the people we serve. We recognize the value of integrating differences in ideas, perspectives, and experiences of the individuals in our organization.

At Lundbeck, we value diversity as a tool to unleashing creativity, innovation, progress and mutual enrichment. We are committed to a diverse workforce, which means recognizing the visible and invisible differences of our employees.

We are committed to a diverse and empowered workforce, which means recognizing the visible and invisible differences of our employees. The variety in our employees’ lived experiences is a valued and necessary part of our competitive advantage.

We have defined policies that ensure all employees can enrich their professional skills and career within the company and are welcomed everyday as a valued part of the team with zero discrimination.

Lundbeck offers a competitive benefits package that includes:

  • Medical, dental, vision effective day 1 of employment
  • Generous vacation, sick leave, holiday shut down and company paid holidays
  • 401(k) match with immediate vesting
  • Non-Contributory 401(k) Employer Contribution
  • Parental Leave
  • Hybrid work model for office-based roles


To view more details about our Benefits, please click here.

Through our sustainability strategy, we mitigate business risks, reduce negative impacts, and address societal challenges where possible. We remain committed to UN Global Compact Principles and contribute to seven of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Lundbeck became a signatory to the UN Global Compact in 2009. We continue to promote initiatives that demonstrate our commitment to the 10 principles on human and labour rights, environment protection and anti-corruption.

Executive Management assesses Lundbeck’s business risks and opportunities and establishes our sustainability targets as communicated in our annual report.

We release an annual sustainability report describing in detail our sustainability performance and targets. For over a decade, we have reported on our sustainability efforts, challenges and contributions to our business, stakeholders and the societies we operate within.

Key examples are Goal 3 that is closely linked to our corporate purpose and dedication to restore brain health and Goal 13 that drives our efforts to prepare for a zero emissions future. We will use our influence and act to promote Goals 5, 8, 12 and 16. Across our sustainability actions, we are seeking partnerships with others to enable change and maximize impact (Goal 17).
