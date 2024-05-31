Privacy Policy

Last Updated: January 24, 2020

BioSpace.com and BioSpace, Inc. (“BioSpace”) are committed to safeguarding the privacy of our users while providing personalized career management services on our websites. This Privacy Policy describes our practices on the collection, use and disclosure of your information. When used herein, the terms “we,” “us,” and “our website” refer to the www.biospace.com (the “Website”). BioSpace provides links to the websites of many other companies to which this policy does not apply. Other than the requirements to which we adhere under the Privacy Shield framework and its accountability for onward transfer of personal information, we cannot, and do not, assume responsibility for the privacy or information policies, practices or actions of any third parties.

We at BioSpace are committed to good privacy practices regarding your personally identifiable information. We acknowledge and commit to complying with all data protection laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Your loyalty as a jobseeker, customer or visitor is important, and we hope that our concerns regarding your privacy, as described in this policy (the “Privacy Policy” or “Policy”), demonstrate our commitment to making your experience with BioSpace an enjoyable and satisfying one.

This Privacy Policy governs your interaction with the Sites and your registration for and use of our online services (collectively, the “Services”). Except as set forth within this Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use Agreement and other published guidelines, we do not release personally identifiable information about our users and visitors without their permission. This Privacy Policy only applies to information collected by the Sites. Accordingly, we encourage you to review the entire Privacy Policy.

A. The information we gather

We gather two (2) types of information about users:

1. Non-personally identifiable information (information that does not identify a specific individual): When visitors use the Services, we collect and aggregate information indicating, among other things, which pages were visited, the order in which they were visited, and which links were “clicked.” Collecting such information involves the collection and logging of IP addresses, operating system, and browser software used by each user of the Services. Although such information is not personally identifiable, we can determine from the IP address a visitor’s Internet Service Provider and the geographic location of his or her point of connectivity. The non-personally identifiable information we collect helps us identify the most popular areas of the Sites and determine the effectiveness of our promotional activities. In addition, we may disclose some of this information to advertisers to inform them of the number of people who have seen and/or clicked through their advertisements. We collect non-personally identifiable information in part through the use of “cookies.” For more information, read the information under “Cookies” in section D below.

On mobile applications, we use mobile analytics software to allow us to better understand the functionality of our Services on your phone. This software may record information such as how often you use the application, the events that occur within the application, aggregate usage, performance data, and where the application was downloaded from. We do not link the information we store within the analytics software to any personally identifiable information you submit ; for example, we can and do link information related to how you use the application, where the application was downloaded from, and from which device and location, and tie that information to personally identifiable information in order to serve you with personalized content, such as news, job information, and advertisements.

On mobile applications, we may send push notifications to your device. You may opt-out of these at the device level.

2. Personally identifiable information: In certain areas of the Sites, such as those in which you complete a profile, submit your resume, create a new account, or enter BioSpace-sponsored contests or promotions, we may request that you provide us with certain personally identifiable information, such as your e-mail address, name, zip code, phone number, profession, company name, and work experience. We will, in such situations, seek to identify which informational items are required and which are optional. In some instances, we may collect geo-location based information for the purpose of helping identify jobs in your area. We may share this information for the sole purpose of providing you this feature. You may opt-out of location based services by editing the setting at the device level.

Professionals should post profiles and resumes on our Sites only if they wish such information to be viewed by our customers. At any time, job seekers may elect that their profile and resume not be searchable by our customers by logging into their account and changing the status of their profile or, if that is not possible, they may contact us at support@BioSpace.com and we will make the change for them.

BioSpace Services are not available to children under 13 years of age. We do not knowingly collect personally identifiable information from children under 13 years of age. Please note that we cannot control the acts of users of the Services. All members and visitors should be aware that, when they disclose personally identifiable information in a resume or profile or other medium, the information may be collected and used by others to send that person unsolicited email from other parties outside BioSpace. In the event that you encounter any BioSpace user who is improperly collecting or using information about you or other users, please contact support@BioSpace.com.

B. How we use the information we gather

Please take some time to familiarize yourself with the different ways we use the information we gather. BioSpace encourages all third parties involved, including but not limited to its advertisers, to adhere to our policies regarding the privacy of our visitors and users and to otherwise handle personally identifiable information in a responsible manner. Nevertheless, in the event you encounter any third party associated with, or who claims association with BioSpace, who you feel is improperly collecting or using information about you, please contact support@BioSpace.com.

1. How we use non-personally identifiable information: We use non-personally identifiable information in aggregate form to build higher quality, more useful Services by performing statistical analyses of the collective characteristics and behavior of our visitors and users, and by measuring demographics and interests regarding specific areas of the Services. We may provide statistical information based on this data to advertisers, users, and other current and potential business partners. We may also use the aggregate data to inform these third parties as to the number of people who have seen and clicked through links to their sites.

2. How we use personally identifiable information: We may use the personally identifiable information a user submits for any purposes related to BioSpace business, including, but not limited:

To understand a user’s needs and create content that is relevant to the user;

To generate statistical studies;

To conduct market research and planning by sending user surveys;

To notify user referrals of BioSpace services, information, or products when a user requests that BioSpace send such information to referrals;

To improve services, information, and products;

To help a user complete a transaction, or provide services or customer support to users and to recipients of BioSpace products;

To communicate with the user and with recipients of BioSpace products and services;

To email users about services, information, products and offers from our business partners (and as set forth in section C, How we share information we gather);

To personalize the Sites for the user;

To notify the user of any changes with the Sites which may affect the user;

To enforce terms of use on the Sites;

To allow the user to purchase products, access services, or otherwise engage in activities the user selects; and

To allow us to contact you by phone, email and/or social media. In some cases, this includes text messaging or alerts and carrier charges may apply.

User names, identifications (“IDs”), and email addresses (as well as any additional information that a user may choose to post) may be publicly available on the Sites when a user voluntarily and publicly discloses personally identifiable information, such as when a user uses features to send a message to another user, or as part of a message posted to a public forum or a publicly-released software application. Users may not be able to change or remove public postings once posted. Such personally identifiable information may be used by visitors of these pages to send unsolicited messages. BioSpace is not responsible for any consequences which may occur from the use of personally identifiable information that a user chooses to submit to public pages.

With respect to surveys, in the event that responses are publicly disclosed, users will be notified at the time they take the survey. BioSpace will disclose only aggregate information regarding its users, i.e., anonymous information that does not identify any specific individual. Circumstances under which BioSpace would publicly disclose such aggregate information include, but are not limited to, sharing survey results with the Sites’ users, providing data to BioSpace advertisers on user preferences and/or demographics, and publicizing overall usage data in press communications. Where surveys allow users to submit written comments, and where BioSpace advises users of the possibility of such disclosure at the time they take the survey, BioSpace reserves the right to disclose any information provided by users, provided that no personally identifiable information identifying a specific user is disclosed. Participation in surveys is at a user’s option; BioSpace does not conduct mandatory surveys.

C. How we share information we gather

Subject to the foregoing, BioSpace uses your personally identifiable information in several ways. BioSpace may share your personally identifiable information with service providers to help us with our business activities such as processing credit cards, email and social network marketing, offering customer service, or operating a community forum. These service providers are authorized to use your personally identifiable information only as necessary to provide these services to us.

With respect to job applications, BioSpace will not disclose your profile or resume on our Sites to prospective employers without your consent or to carry out your instructions.

If you “opt in” to receive promotional materials from third parties, information you have made available to us may be made available to third parties who provide goods or services that we believe may be of interest to you. You may “opt out” of receiving such materials at any time in a variety of ways: by using the “opt-out” link included in each email, by changing your subscriptions preferences on the “Your subscriptions” page in your BioSpace account or by contacting us at support@BioSpace.com. If you have provided more than one email address to our service, you may continue to be contacted, unless you request to unsubscribe each email address you have provided. If you opted in to receive information directly from third parties, then you must contact those third parties directly to opt-out.

In addition, BioSpace reserves the right to share aggregate information collected from users of the Sites, without prior notice, with entities that are part of the BioSpace corporate family and unrelated third parties. Aggregate information is used in a collective manner and no single person can be identified by such compiled information.

In order to effectively tailor our services, these Sites may sell your personally identifiable information to third party consultants and business partners, including, but not limited to other lead generation companies (collectively “Third Party Contractors”) to collect, compile, organize, and market to you related services.

When you submit any personally identifiable information on this Site, we will obtain your consent authorizing the Sites to sell to Third Party Contractors any and all personally identifiable information that is necessary to enable additional service offerings.

To provide services to our customers, BioSpace collects indexed content from a variety of publicly available websites. Indexed content may include personally identifiable information such as post on blogs. In general, such indexed content is available through standard search engines or by visiting the websites themselves. BioSpace may append this information to your profile or use this content to create a profile, whether or not an individual has an account with us. If you would like to remove the information we collect, see section I to submit your request. BioSpace has no ownership rights to the indexed content sourced from third party sites and cannot guarantee that we will not collect information from a publicly available source at a later point in time.

Please note that BioSpace reserves the right to disclose information submitted by or concerning any visitor or user as we reasonably feel is necessary to protect our systems or business. We may also disclose your personally identifiable information as required by law, such as to comply with a subpoena or other legal process, when we believe in good faith that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights, protect your safety or the safety of others, investigate fraud, or respond to a government request. We cooperate with law enforcement agencies in identifying those who may be using our servers or Services for illegal activities. We also reserve the right to report any suspected illegal activity to law enforcement for investigation or prosecution, or to suspend or terminate your use of the Services in connection with any suspected illegal or infringing activity or if you are in violation of our Terms of Use Agreement or other published guidelines.

BioSpace reserves the right to assign, sell, license, or otherwise transfer to a third party your personally identifiable information in connection with an assignment, sale, joint venture, or other transfer or disposition of any portion or all of BioSpace’s or its affiliated entities’ assets or stock.

D. Tracking Technologies

Technologies such as cookies, beacons, tags and scripts are used by BioSpace and our partners, analytics, and service providers. These technologies are used generally for analyzing trends, administering the site, tracking users’ movements around the site and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole.

Pixels

We use pixels, or transparent GIF files, to help manage online advertising. These pixels are provided by our ad management partner, Google Ad Manager. These files enable our ad management partner to recognize a unique cookie on your Web browser, which in turn enables us to learn which advertisements bring users to our Sites. The information that we collect and share is anonymous and not personally identifiable. It does not contain your name, address, telephone number, or email address. For more information about Google Ad Manager, including information about how to opt out of these technologies, go to http://www.google.com/privacy/ads/ or you may also opt out by contacting support@BioSpace.com.

Framing

The Sites may utilize framing and masking techniques to make it appear that the user is still on the Sites when the user is actually on a third party website. We also have co-branding relationships with certain partners. In these relationships, you will notice our service platform on our partner’s page. In this situation, both parties are collecting your data and both privacy policies govern the data collected. We will not share your data with third parties without your consent in these and other relationships. We encourage you to be aware when you leave our Sites and to read the privacy policies of each and every website that collects personally identifiable information.

Web beacons

We use web beacons from time to time. A web beacon is a string of code that provides a method for delivering a graphic image on a web page or in an email message for the purpose of transferring data, or determining how many times a specific web page has been viewed. Web beacons enable BioSpace to recognize a browser’s cookie when a browser visits a Site, and to learn which banner ads bring users to each Site. For example, when a user visits a web page, the code for the page may include instructions to go to another server to gather a single pixel graphic image. Web beacons are not placed on a user’s computer. Such web beacons may be provided by BioSpace’s third party advertising companies to help manage and optimize any online advertising.

Cookies

We use cookies on the Sites. A “browser” or “HTTP” cookie is a unique text file that may be used for data analysis, and enables a web site to tailor information presented to a user based on a user’s browsing program. BioSpace may use browser cookies to personalize a user’s pages at our Sites, to remember a user when the user registers for products or services, for fraud prevention, or to track visits to our Sites. If a user does not want BioSpace or its partners to deploy browser cookies in the user’s browser when the user visits the Sites, the user may set the browser to reject cookies or to notify the user when a web site tries to place cookies in the browser program. Rejecting cookies may affect a user’s ability to use some of the products, features, functions, or services on our Sites.

We also may use local shared objects, also known as “Flash cookies” and local storage such as HTML5 cookies to store your preferences or display content based upon what you view on our website to personalize your visit. Flash cookies are different from “browser” cookies because of the amount of, type of, and how data is stored. Cookie management tools provided by your browser will not remove Flash cookies. To learn how to manage privacy and storage settings for Flash cookies, including how to delete Flash cookies, click here for additional information: http://www.macromedia.com/support/documentation/en/flashplayer/help/settings_manager.html#117118.

The ads appearing on the Sites may be delivered to visitors by third parties, such as Google. The third party advertising technology that BioSpace uses on the Sites uses information derived from a user’s visits to the Sites to target advertising within the Sites. In addition, BioSpace’s advertisers may use other third party advertising technology to target advertising on the Sites. In the course of serving advertisements to the Sites, our partners may place or recognize a unique cookie on a user’s browser. Information about users’ visits to the Sites, such as the number of times users have viewed an ad (but not users’ names, addresses, or other personally identifiable information), are used to serve ads to visitors. The use of cookies enables our partners to serve ads to users based on such user’s visit to the Sites and other sites on the Internet. As with other cookies, and consistent with BioSpace’s policy on cookies stated above, the user may block or delete such cookies from the user’s drive or memory. For more information about Google, Google’s use of cookies, and how to “opt out” of Google’s email/information lists, please click here: http://www.google.com/privacy_ads.html. If you wish to not have this information used for the purpose of serving you interest-based ads, you may opt-out by clicking here (or if located in the European Union click here) For our European customers you may opt-out here. Please note this does not opt you out of being served ads. You will continue to receive generic ads.

Log files

BioSpace web servers may automatically log aggregate information, such as a user’s IP address, domain name, browser type, date and time of access, and other log file data.

Links to third party web sites

Links to third party websites or widgets to enable sharing of information through social networks on the Sites are provided solely as a convenience to the user. When a user uses these links, the user leaves the Sites. BioSpace has not reviewed all of these third party sites, does not control, and is not responsible for, any of the third party sites, their content or privacy practices. BioSpace does not endorse or make any representations about the third party sites, or any information, services, or products found on the sites. If a user decides to access any of the linked sites, BioSpace encourages the user to read their privacy statements. The user accesses such sites at user’s own risk.

E. Security

The security of your personally identifiable information is important to us. When you enter sensitive information (such as a credit card number) on our order forms, we encrypt the transmission of that information.

We follow generally accepted standards to protect the personally identifiable information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee that information may not be accessed, disclosed, altered, or destroyed by breach of any of our physical, technical, or managerial safeguards. It is your responsibility to protect the security of your login information. Please help keep your account safe by using a strong password. Accordingly, we advise that you do not communicate any confidential information through our Services.

If you have any questions about security on our Website, you can contact us at support@BioSpace.com.

F. Surveys and Sweepstakes

Occasionally, BioSpace may conduct surveys in order to better deliver advertisements and content and to better understand your needs relating to the Services. We will not share your survey information with any third party, except in aggregate form.

From time-to-time we may provide you the opportunity to participate in contests or surveys on our site. If you participate, we will request certain personally identifiable information from you. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and you therefore have a choice whether or not to disclose this information. The requested information typically includes contact information (such as name and shipping address), and demographic information (such as zip code). That information, to the extent it conflicts with this policy, will govern that particular promotion or sweepstakes - please remember to read it carefully. We may use this information to notify contest winners and award prizes, to monitor the Sites use, to personalize the Sites, to send participants an email, and to measure participants’ demographics, interests and opinions. We may use a third party service provider to conduct these surveys or contests; that company will be prohibited from using our users’ personally identifiable information for any other purpose. We will not share the personally identifiable information you provide through a contest or survey with other third parties unless we give you prior notice and choice.

If you choose to use our referral service to tell another person about a job, we will ask you for that person’s email address. We will automatically send that person a one-time email inviting him or her to visit the site. We use this information for the sole purpose of sending this one-time email, and do not store these email addresses.

G. Social Media Features

The Sites include social media features, such as the Facebook like button and widgets, that run on our Sites. These features may collect your IP address, which page you are visiting on our Sites, and may set a cookie to enable the Feature to function properly. Social Media Features and Widgets are either hosted by a third party or hosted directly on our Site. Your interactions with these features are governed by the privacy policy of the company providing it.

H. Facebook Connect

You may be able to log in to our Sites using sign-in services such as Facebook Connect. These services will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personally identifiable information with us such as your name and email address to pre-populate our sign up form. Services like Facebook Connect give you the option to post information about your activities on the Sites to your profile page to share with others within your network.

I. Choice and Correction of personally identifiable information

If you would like to have your personally identifiable information removed from BioSpace’s database, or would like to correct an error in such information, please contact us at support@BioSpace.com, and we will use reasonable efforts to comply with your request. Keep in mind, however, that there will be residual information that will remain within BioSpace databases, access logs, and other records, which may or may not contain such personally identifiable information. If you have provided more than one email address to our service, you may continue to be contacted, unless you request to unsubscribe each email address you have provided.

Choice and Access: Upon request BioSpace will provide you with information about whether we hold any of your personal information. If your personally identifiable information changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may correct, update, amend, delete/remove or deactivate it by making the change on your account page or by emailing our Customer Support at support@BioSpace.com or by contacting us by telephone or postal mail at the contact information listed below. We will respond to all access requests within 30 days.

Data Retention: We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you Services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you Services, contact us at support@BioSpace.com. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.

Blogs: The Sites may offer publicly accessible blogs or community forums. You should be aware that any information you provide in these areas may be read, collected, and used by others who access them. To request removal of your personally identifiable information from our blog or community forum, contact us at support@BioSpace.com. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your personally identifiable information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why.

Testimonials: We post testimonials on the Sites which may contain personally identifiable information. We do obtain consent by email or a release agreement prior to posting the testimonial to post their name along with their testimonial.

J. Changes to this Privacy Policy

We may update this privacy policy to reflect changes to our information practices. If we make any material changes we will notify you by email (sent to the e-mail address specified in your account) or by means of a notice on the Site prior to the change becoming effective. We encourage you to periodically review this page for the latest information on our privacy practices.

Note that, by using the Services, you signify your agreement to this Privacy Policy. If you do not agree to this Policy, please do not use the Services. Your continued use of the Services subsequent to changes to this Policy will mean that you accept the changes; therefore, please bookmark this page and review it periodically. If you have any questions regarding this Privacy Policy, or any other privacy issues in connection with the Services, please e-mail us at support@BioSpace.com.

K. Questions?

Questions regarding this Privacy Policy should be directed to support@BioSpace.com. You may also contact us at BioSpace, Inc., 3001 Westown Pkwy, #101, West Des Moines, IA 50266, or 877-277-7585.