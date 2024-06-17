Day One Biopharmaceuticals understands that advances in cancer research now enable drug developers to identify children and adults who may benefit from the same medicine. We are a unique company created to find and develop new therapies that meet the critical needs of people of all ages living with cancer – starting from the biology of childhood cancer. Our distinctive approach, together with our trusted network of pediatric oncology investigators, gives us an unparalleled ability to advance promising discoveries for patients of any age. We are ready to pursue the full potential of our therapies to improve the greatest number of lives as quickly as possible.